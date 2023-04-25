25.04.2023 12:50:00

DouYu International Holdings Limited Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

WUHAN, China, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that it has filed its annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 on Form 20-F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 25, 2023 Eastern Time.

The annual report can be accessed on DouYu's investor relations website at http://ir.douyu.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company will provide hard copies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to ir@douyu.tv.

About DouYu International Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Wuhan, China, DouYu International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: DOYU) is a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain. DouYu operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps to bring users access to immersive and interactive games and entertainment livestreaming, a wide array of video and graphic contents, as well as opportunities to participate in community events and discussions. By nurturing a sustainable technology-based talent development system and relentlessly producing high-quality content, DouYu consistently delivers premium content through integration of livestreaming, video, graphics, and virtual communities with a primary focus on games, especially on eSports. This enables DouYu to continuously expand its user base and enhance its user experience. For more information, please see http://ir.douyu.com/.

Investor Relations Contact

In China:





  Lingling Kong

  DouYu International Holdings Limited

  Email: ir@douyu.tv

  Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677




Andrea Guo

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Email: douyu@tpg-ir.com

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

 

In the United States:


  Brandi Piacente
  The Piacente Group, Inc.

  Email: douyu@tpg-ir.com

  Tel: +1-212-481-2050


 

Media Relations Contact

  Lingling Kong

  DouYu International Holdings Limited

  Email: pr_douyu@douyu.tv

  Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677


 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/douyu-international-holdings-limited-filed-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301806667.html

SOURCE DouYu International Holdings Limited

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DouYu International Holdings Ltdmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu DouYu International Holdings Ltdmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

DouYu International Holdings Ltd 0,91 -2,15% DouYu International Holdings Ltd

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison nimmt Fahrt auf: US-Handel endet auf rotem Terrain -- ATX letztlich tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich schwächer
Am heimischen Markt prägten rote Vorzeichen das Bild. Der DAX pendelte derweil um den Vortagesschluss. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Dienstag niedriger. An den größten Börsen in Asien ging es - mit einer Ausnahme - abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen