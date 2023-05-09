Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
09.05.2023 11:00:00

DouYu International Holdings Limited Responds to Regulatory Review

WUHAN, China, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that the Hubei provincial branch of the Cyberspace Administration of China (the "CAC") has sent an inspection team to the Company due to certain alleged violations of content rules and regulations on its platform. The CAC team is expected to conduct a one-month on-site inspection of the Company's content platform, which DouYu will fully cooperate with. DouYu is also concurrently conducting a comprehensive internal review of its content monitoring system. As a platform committed to regulatory compliance and the safety of its user community, DouYu plans to implement all necessary remedial measures based on the CAC inspection and its own internal review. DouYu is expected to maintain its normal operations during this period of time.

About DouYu International Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Wuhan, China, DouYu International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: DOYU) is a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain. DouYu operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps to bring users access to immersive and interactive games and entertainment livestreaming, a wide array of video and graphic contents, as well as opportunities to participate in community events and discussions. By nurturing a sustainable technology-based talent development system and relentlessly producing high-quality content, DouYu consistently delivers premium content through integration of livestreaming, video, graphics, and virtual communities with a primary focus on games, especially on eSports. This enables DouYu to continuously expand its user base and enhance its user experience. For more information, please see http://ir.douyu.com/.

Investor Relations Contact

In China:

Lingling Kong
DouYu International Holdings Limited
Email: ir@douyu.tv
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

Andrea Guo
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Email: douyu@tpg-ir.com
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

In the United States:

Brandi Piacente
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Email: douyu@tpg-ir.com
Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Media Relations Contact

Lingling Kong
DouYu International Holdings Limited
Email: pr_douyu@douyu.tv
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/douyu-international-holdings-limited-responds-to-regulatory-review-301819189.html

SOURCE DouYu International Holdings Limited

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DouYu International Holdings Ltdmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu DouYu International Holdings Ltdmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

DouYu International Holdings Ltd 0,94 -3,61% DouYu International Holdings Ltd

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Inflationsdaten am Mittwoch: US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX gibt letztlich nach -- DAX schließlich stabil -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt übernahmen am Dienstag die Bären. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt wagte unterdessen keine großen Sprünge, dennoch prägten im Handelsverlauf rote Vorzeichen das Bild. Der US-Aktienmarkt notierte am Dienstag unterhalb der Nulllinie. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen