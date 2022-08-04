|
04.08.2022 14:00:00
DouYu International Holdings Limited to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 15, 2022
WUHAN, China, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, August 15, 2022. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.douyu.com/.
DouYu's management will hold a conference call on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 7:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
International:
1-412-317-6061
United States Toll Free:
1-888-317-6003
Mainland China Toll Free:
4001-206115
Hong Kong Toll Free:
800-963976
Singapore Toll Free:
800-120-5863
Conference ID:
8396492
The replay will be accessible through August 22, 2022, by dialing the following numbers:
International:
1-412-317-0088
United States Toll Free:
1-877-344-7529
Access Code:
7633533
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.douyu.com/.
About DouYu International Holdings Limited
Headquartered in Wuhan, China, DouYu International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: DOYU) is a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain. DouYu operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps to bring users access to immersive and interactive games and entertainment livestreaming, a wide array of video and graphic contents, as well as opportunities to participate in community events and discussions. By nurturing a sustainable technology-based talent development system and relentlessly producing high-quality content, DouYu consistently delivers premium content through integration of livestreaming, video, graphics, and virtual communities with a primary focus on games, especially on eSports. This enables DouYu to continuously expand its user base and enhance its user experience. For more information, please see http://ir.douyu.com/.
Investor Relations Contact
Lingling Kong
DouYu International Holdings Limited
Email: ir@douyu.tv
Phone: +1 (646) 224-6934
Robin Yang
ICR, LLC.
Email: DouYu.IR@icrinc.com
Phone: +1 (646) 224-6934
Media Relations Contact
Lingling Kong
DouYu International Holdings Limited
Email: pr_douyu@douyu.tv
Phone: +1 (646) 308-1475
Edmond Lococo
ICR, LLC.
Email: DouYu.PR@icrinc.com
Phone: +1 (646) 308-1475
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/douyu-international-holdings-limited-to-report-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-august-15-2022-301599985.html
SOURCE DouYu International Holdings Limited
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DouYu International Holdings Ltdmehr Nachrichten
|
17.05.22
|Ausblick: DouYu International präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
15.03.22
|Ausblick: DouYu International öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
15.11.21
|Ausblick: DouYu International stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.05.21
|Ausblick: DouYu International stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.03.21
|Ausblick: DouYu International gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
09.11.20
|Ausblick: DouYu International präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
09.08.20
|Ausblick: DouYu International mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
25.05.20
|Ausblick: DouYu International mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu DouYu International Holdings Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DouYu International Holdings Ltd
|1,11
|-2,63%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht deutlich besser als erwartet: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt musste vor dem Wochenende Verluste hinnehmen. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich ebenfalls leichter. Die US-Märkte erleben nach dem starken Jobbericht einen schwachen Handelstag. Asiens Börsen notierten am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.