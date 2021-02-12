+++ ₿₿ +++ Ripple +22% in den letzten 24 Stunden im Plus. Jetzt XRP handeln!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
12.02.2021 22:14:00

Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Dover (NYSE: DOV) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.495 (forty-nine and one-half cents) per share, payable on March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of February 26, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Dover)

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.  

Investor Contact: 

Media Contact:

Andrey Galiuk

Adrian Sakowicz

Vice President – Corporate Development 

Vice President – Communications

and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5039

(630) 743-5131 

asakowicz@dovercorp.com

agaliuk@dovercorp.com


 

