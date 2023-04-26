|
Dover Q1 Earnings And Revenue Rise, Above View
(RTTNews) - Dover Corporation (DOV), a diversified global manufacturer on Wednesday announced higher earnings and revenue in the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Earnings and revenues beat consensus estimates. Net earnings for the period stood at $228.57 million or $1.63 per share as compared with $226.15 million or $1.56 per share in the previous period.
Adjusted net earnings for the period stood at $272.72 million or $1.94 per share as compared with $275.43 million or $1.90 per share in the previous period.
18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report earnings of $1.92 per share. Analysts typically exclude one-time items.
Revenue increased to $2.08 billion, from $2.05 billion in the first quarter of 2022.
16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report revenues of $2.07 billion.
In 2023, the company sees EPS between $7.81 and $8.01 and adjusted EPS between $8.85 and $9.05 based on full year revenue growth of 3% to 5% (all-in and organic). Twenty analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $8.94 in 2023.
Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Revenue grew across the majority of our portfolio, enabled by the recovery in global supply chains and solid demand across many of our end markets. New order intake in the quarter was healthy and encouraging for the rest of the year."
Shares of Dover Corporation closed Tuesday's trading at $145.46, down $3.14 or 2.11 percent from the previous close.
