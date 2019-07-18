Dover Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Tightens Full Year 2019 Adjusted EPS Guidance To $5.75 To $5.85

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in millions, except per share data)

2019

2018

%

Change

2019

2018

%

Change U.S. GAAP from continuing operations











Revenue

$1,811

$1,798

1%

$3,535

$3,436

3% Earnings 1

198

166

19%

304

276

10% Diluted EPS 1

1.35

1.08

25%

2.07

1.77

17%

Non-GAAP from continuing operations











Adjusted earnings

229

200

15%

412

342

21% Adjusted diluted EPS

1.56

1.30

20%

2.80

2.20

27%

1 Q1 2019 included a $46.9 million ($0.32 of EPS) non-cash after-tax loss on assets held for sale related to Finder Pompe S.r.l.

A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures is included as an exhibit herein.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results:

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, revenue was $1.8 billion, an increase of 0.7% over the prior year. The increase in the quarter was driven by organic growth of 2.9% and acquisition growth of 0.8%, partially offset by a 2.5% unfavorable impact from foreign exchange ("FX") and 0.5% due to dispositions.

Earnings from continuing operations of $198.1 million included acquisition-related amortization costs of $26.2 million and rightsizing and other costs of $5.1 million, representing $0.18 and $0.03 of diluted earnings per share from continuing operations ("EPS"), respectively. Excluding these items, adjusted earnings from continuing operations for the quarter were $229.4 million (+15% over the comparable period in 2018), and adjusted EPS was $1.56 (+20% over the comparable period in 2018).

Year to Date 2019 Financial Results:

For the six month period ended June 30, 2019, revenue was $3.5 billion, an increase of 2.9% over the comparable period in the prior year. The increase was driven by organic growth of 5.5% and acquisition growth of 0.7% partially offset by a 3.0% unfavorable impact from FX and 0.3% due to dispositions.

Earnings from continuing operations of $303.8 million included acquisition-related amortization costs of $52.9 million and rightsizing and other costs of $8.2 million, representing $0.36 and $0.06 of EPS, respectively. In addition, the period included a $46.9 million, or $0.32 of EPS, non-cash after-tax loss on assets held for sale related to Finder Pompe S.r.l. (a supplier of pumps to the upstream oil & gas industry), which was sold on April 2, 2019. Excluding these items, adjusted earnings from continuing operations for the period were $411.8 million (+21% over the comparable period in 2018), and adjusted EPS was $2.80 (+27% over the comparable period in 2018).

Full Year 2019 Guidance Update:

Adjusted EPS guidance for full year 2019 was tightened toward the upper end of the previous range, to $5.75 to $5.85. Guidance for full year revenue growth remains unchanged.

Management Commentary:

Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Our results for the second quarter reflect a continued constructive demand environment across a significant portion of our portfolio that, when coupled with our ongoing productivity improvement actions, drove a 190 bps increase in operating margins on a comparable basis.

"Our Fluids segment posted a solid quarter with organic growth of 7%, with our fueling & transport, pumps, and process solutions businesses each delivering significant improvements in operating margin. Engineered Systems' organic growth of 2% was primarily driven by the industrial platform, offsetting the expected lower activity in digital printing, which we expect to reaccelerate into the second half. Organic revenue in Refrigeration & Food Equipment was slower in the quarter principally as a result of reduced shipments of heat exchangers in Asia; we still expect the segment to end the year with positive organic growth and margin improvement over the prior year.

"Overall, on the back of a strong first half of the year, solid backlogs and continued execution towards margin expansion targets, we are tightening the range of our previous full year adjusted EPS guidance to $5.75 to $5.85."

Conference Call Information:

Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its second quarter 2019 results at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time (9:00 A.M. Central Time) on Thursday, July 18, 2019. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's second quarter and year to date results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - SECOND QUARTER 2019



DOVER CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue $ 1,810,706

$ 1,798,094

$ 3,535,463

$ 3,435,765 Cost of goods and services 1,138,113

1,132,858

2,239,328

2,167,700 Gross profit 672,593

665,236

1,296,135

1,268,065 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 396,634

428,775

805,100

863,801 Loss on assets held for sale —

—

46,946

— Operating earnings 275,959

236,461

444,089

404,264 Interest expense 31,754

32,125

63,562

67,765 Interest income (945)

(2,563)

(1,835)

(4,620) Other income, net (4,589)

(4,538)

(5,695)

(4,568) Earnings before provision for income taxes 249,739

211,437

388,057

345,687 Provision for income taxes 51,654

44,981

84,267

69,822 Earnings from continuing operations 198,085

166,456

303,790

275,865 Loss from discontinued operations, net —

(26,497)

—

(4,472) Net earnings $ 198,085

$ 139,959

$ 303,790

$ 271,393















Basic earnings (loss) per share*:













Earnings from continuing operations $ 1.36

$ 1.10

$ 2.09

$ 1.80 Loss from discontinued operations, net —

(0.17)

—

(0.03) Net earnings $ 1.36

$ 0.92

$ 2.09

$ 1.77















Weighted average shares outstanding 145,366

151,744

145,227

153,124 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share*:













Earnings from continuing operations $ 1.35

$ 1.08

$ 2.07

$ 1.77 Loss from discontinued operations, net —

(0.17)

—

(0.03) Net earnings $ 1.35

$ 0.91

$ 2.07

$ 1.74















Weighted average shares outstanding 147,179

153,938

147,041

155,573















Dividends paid per common share $ 0.48

$ 0.47

$ 0.96

$ 0.94















* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.















DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION

(unaudited)(in thousands)



2019

2018

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD Q3 Q4 FY 2018 REVENUE



















Engineered Systems



















Printing & Identification $ 282,086 $ 278,813 $ 560,899

$ 282,522 $ 299,834 $ 582,356 $ 283,232 $ 296,843 $ 1,162,431 Industrials 405,105 417,688 822,793

389,104 403,155 792,259 388,302 399,956 1,580,517

687,191 696,501 1,383,692

671,626 702,989 1,374,615 671,534 696,799 2,742,948





















Fluids 703,224 729,433 1,432,657

628,098 693,666 1,321,764 690,065 785,509 2,797,338





















Refrigeration & Food

Equipment 334,643 385,474 720,117

338,235 401,766 740,001 386,214 326,878 1,453,093





















Intra-segment eliminations (301) (702) (1,003)

(288) (327) (615) (410) (236) (1,261) Total consolidated revenue $ 1,724,757 $ 1,810,706 $ 3,535,463

$ 1,637,671 $ 1,798,094 $ 3,435,765 $ 1,747,403 $ 1,808,950 $ 6,992,118





















NET EARNINGS



















Segment Earnings:



















Engineered Systems $ 123,074 $ 131,770 $ 254,844

$ 102,066 $ 126,649 $ 228,715 $ 108,714 $ 113,841 $ 451,270 Fluids 1 52,221 128,915 181,136

67,348 93,028 160,376 101,207 128,221 389,804 Refrigeration & Food Equipment 24,807 44,375 69,182

29,182 51,372 80,554 42,434 13,131 136,119 Total segments 200,102 305,060 505,162

198,596 271,049 469,645 252,355 255,193 977,193 Corporate expense / other 30,866 24,512 55,378

30,763 30,050 60,813 30,207 38,704 129,724 Interest expense 31,808 31,754 63,562

35,640 32,125 67,765 31,192 32,015 130,972 Interest income (890) (945) (1,835)

(2,057) (2,563) (4,620) (2,060) (2,201) (8,881) Earnings before provision for

income taxes 138,318 249,739 388,057

134,250 211,437 345,687 193,016 186,675 725,378 Provision for income taxes 32,613 51,654 84,267

24,841 44,981 69,822 35,711 28,700 134,233 Earnings from continuing

operations 105,705 198,085 303,790

109,409 166,456 275,865 157,305 157,975 591,145 Earnings (loss) from

discontinued operations, net — — —

22,025 (26,497) (4,472) — (16,406) (20,878) Net earnings $ 105,705 $ 198,085 $ 303,790

$ 131,434 $ 139,959 $ 271,393 $ 157,305 $ 141,569 $ 570,267





















SEGMENT MARGIN















Engineered Systems 17.9% 18.9% 18.4%

15.2% 18.0% 16.6% 16.2% 16.3% 16.5% Fluids 1 7.4% 17.7% 12.6%

10.7% 13.4% 12.1% 14.7% 16.3% 13.9% Refrigeration & Food Equipment 7.4% 11.5% 9.6%

8.6% 12.8% 10.9% 11.0% 4.0% 9.4% Total segment operating margin 11.6% 16.8% 14.3%

12.1% 15.1% 13.7% 14.4% 14.1% 14.0%





















DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE













Engineered Systems $ 17,795 $ 17,865 $ 35,660

$ 19,239 $ 19,203 $ 38,442 $ 18,204 $ 19,233 $ 75,879 Fluids 35,426 35,146 70,572

34,449 34,981 69,430 34,954 36,060 140,444 Refrigeration & Food Equipment 13,011 12,777 25,788

13,579 13,524 27,103 13,533 19,841 60,477 Corporate 1,506 1,981 3,487

1,358 1,595 2,953 1,399 1,428 5,780 Total depreciation and

amortization expense $ 67,738 $ 67,769 $ 135,507

$ 68,625 $ 69,303 $ 137,928 $ 68,090 $ 76,562 $ 282,580





















1 Q1 and Q2 YTD 2019 includes a $46,946 loss on assets held for sale for Finder Pompe S.r.l. ("Finder"). Excluding this loss, Fluids segment earnings was $99,167 and $228,082, respectively, and segment margin was 14.1% and 15.9%, respectively.



























































DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION

(continued)

(unaudited)(in thousands)





2019

2018

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD Q3 Q4 FY 2018 BOOKINGS



















Engineered Systems



















Printing & Identification $ 280,658 $ 276,402 $ 557,060

$ 284,437 $ 306,770 $ 591,207 $ 271,367 $ 295,963 $ 1,158,537 Industrials 414,786 385,181 799,967

466,722 412,780 879,502 390,606 481,172 1,751,280

695,444 661,583 1,357,027

751,159 719,550 1,470,709 661,973 777,135 2,909,817





















Fluids 712,856 770,091 1,482,947

703,461 737,340 1,440,801 723,996 734,943 2,899,740





















Refrigeration & Food

Equipment 376,998 384,365 761,363

372,701 428,816 801,517 331,979 341,221 1,474,717





















Intra-segment eliminations (682) (408) (1,090)

(624) 33 (591) (549) (584) (1,724)





















Total consolidated bookings $ 1,784,616 $ 1,815,631 $ 3,600,247

$ 1,826,697 $ 1,885,739 $ 3,712,436 $ 1,717,399 $ 1,852,715 $ 7,282,550





















BACKLOG



















Engineered Systems



















Printing & Identification $ 121,374 $ 119,967



$ 135,915 $ 137,019

$ 126,609 $ 122,028

Industrials 448,137 414,996



376,474 372,525

367,963 438,546



569,511 534,963



512,389 509,544

494,572 560,574























Fluids 538,888 564,603



544,250 564,959

588,632 523,791























Refrigeration & Food

Equipment 311,632 310,454



283,250 309,440

255,783 268,991























Intra-segment eliminations (377) (114)



(389) (134)

(58) (185)























Total consolidated backlog $ 1,419,654 $ 1,409,906



$ 1,339,500 $ 1,383,809

$ 1,338,929 $ 1,353,171



DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)



Earnings Per Share





















2019

2018

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD Q3 Q4 FY 2018 Basic earnings (loss) per common share: Continuing operations $ 0.73 $ 1.36 $ 2.09

$ 0.71 $ 1.10 $ 1.80 $ 1.07 $ 1.08 $ 3.94 Discontinued operations — — —

0.14 (0.17) (0.03) — (0.11) (0.14) Net earnings $ 0.73 $ 1.36 2.09

$ 0.85 $ 0.92 $ 1.77 $ 1.07 $ 0.97 $ 3.80





















Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:













Continuing operations $ 0.72 $ 1.35 $ 2.07

$ 0.70 $ 1.08 $ 1.77 $ 1.05 $ 1.07 $ 3.89 Discontinued operations — — —

0.14 (0.17) (0.03) — (0.11) (0.14) Net earnings $ 0.72 $ 1.35 $ 2.07

$ 0.84 $ 0.91 $ 1.74 $ 1.05 $ 0.96 $ 3.75





















Net earnings (loss) and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows: Net earnings (loss):



















Continuing operations $ 105,705 $ 198,085 $ 303,790

$ 109,409 $ 166,456 $ 275,865 $ 157,305 $ 157,975 $ 591,145 Discontinued operations — — —

22,025 (26,497) (4,472) — (16,406) (20,878) Net earnings $ 105,705 $ 198,085 $ 303,790

$ 131,434 $ 139,959 $ 271,393 $ 157,305 $ 141,569 $ 570,267





















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 145,087 145,366 145,227

154,520 151,744 153,124 147,344 146,007 149,874 Diluted 146,911 147,179 147,041

157,090 153,938 155,573 149,457 147,940 152,133





















* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.





Non-GAAP Reconciliations





























Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP)













Earnings from continuing operations are adjusted by the effect of acquisition-related amortization, rightsizing and other costs, loss on assets held for sale, and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to derive adjusted earnings from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings per common

share as follows:

2019

2018

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD Q3 Q4 FY 2018 Adjusted earnings:



















Earnings from continuing operations $ 105,705 $ 198,085 $ 303,790

$ 109,409 $ 166,456 $ 275,865 $ 157,305 $ 157,975 $ 591,145 Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1 35,635 34,997 70,632

38,150 38,072 76,222 34,997 35,078 146,297 Acquisition-related amortization, tax

impact 2 (8,964) (8,777) (17,741)

(9,716) (9,683) (19,399) (8,785) (8,817) (37,001) Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3 3,963 6,457 10,420

4,371 6,808 11,179 24,201 37,448 72,828 Rightsizing and other costs, tax impact 2 (861) (1,377) (2,238)

(797) (1,448) (2,245) (4,477) (7,809) (14,531) Loss on assets held for sale 4 46,946 — 46,946

— — — — — — Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 5 — — —

— — — — (2,832) (2,832) Adjusted earnings from continuing

operations $ 182,424 $ 229,385 $ 411,809

$ 141,417 $ 200,205 $ 341,622 $ 203,241 $ 211,043 $ 755,906





















Adjusted diluted earnings per common share*:













Diluted earnings per share from

continuing operations $ 0.72 $ 1.35 $ 2.07

$ 0.70 $ 1.08 $ 1.77 $ 1.05 $ 1.07 $ 3.89 Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1 0.24 0.24 0.48

0.24 0.25 0.49 0.23 0.24 0.96 Acquisition-related amortization, tax

impact 2 (0.06) (0.06) (0.12)

(0.06) (0.06) (0.12) (0.06) (0.06) (0.24) Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3 0.03 0.04 0.07

0.03 0.04 0.07 0.16 0.25 0.48 Rightsizing and other costs, tax impact 2 (0.01) (0.01) (0.02)

(0.01) (0.01) (0.01) (0.03) (0.05) (0.10) Loss on assets held for sale 4 0.32 — 0.32

— — — — — — Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 5 — — —

— — — — (0.02) (0.02) Adjusted diluted earnings per share from

continuing operations $ 1.24 $ 1.56 $ 2.80

$ 0.90 $ 1.30 $ 2.20 $ 1.36 $ 1.43 $ 4.97





















1 Includes amortization on acquisition-related intangible assets and inventory step-up. 2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period. 3 Rightsizing and other costs include actions taken on employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits and other associated asset charges. 4 Represents a loss on assets held for sale of Finder. Under local law, no tax benefit is realized from the loss on the sale of a wholly-owned business. 5 2018 tax benefits related to additional Tax Cuts and Jobs Act regulatory guidance covered by SAB 118. * Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.



Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations Guidance Reconciliation

Range 2019 Guidance for Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations (GAAP) $ 4.63

$ 4.73 Acquisition-related amortization, net

0.71

Rightsizing and other costs, net

0.09

Loss on assets held for sale

0.32

2019 Guidance for Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations (Non-GAAP) $ 5.75

$ 5.85

DOVER CORPORATION

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(unaudited)(in thousands)



Quarterly Cash Flow



2019 2018

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD Q3 Q4 FY 2018 Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In):



















Operating activities $ 24,524 $ 208,709 $ 233,233

$ 15,535 $ 159,205 $ 174,740 $ 243,944 $ 370,509 $ 789,193 Investing activities (217,690) (69,755) (287,445)

(122,597) (51,606) (174,203) (35,922) (35,355) (245,480) Financing activities 36,067 (60,596) (24,529)

(289,103) (227,734) (516,837) (232,476) (148,525) (897,838)























Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)



2019

2018

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q2 YTD Q3 Q4 FY 2018 Cash flow from operating activities $ 24,524 $ 208,709 $ 233,233

$ 15,535 $ 159,205 $ 174,740 $ 243,944 $ 370,509 $ 789,193 Less: Capital expenditures (37,122) (53,970) (91,092)

(44,678) (51,686) (96,364) (38,192) (36,438) (170,994) Free cash flow $ (12,598) $ 154,739 $ 142,141

$ (29,143) $ 107,519 $ 78,376 $ 205,752 $ 334,071 $ 618,199





















Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue (0.7)% 8.5% 4.0%

(1.8)% 6.0% 2.3% 11.8% 18.5% 8.8%

























































Revenue Growth Factors



Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Engineered

Systems

Fluids

Refrigeration

& Food

Equipment

Total Organic 1.7%

7.5%

(2.8)%

2.9% Acquisitions —%

2.1%

—%

0.8% Dispositions —%

(1.4)%

—%

(0.5)% Currency translation (2.6)%

(3.0)%

(1.3)%

(2.5)% Total * (0.9)%

5.2%

(4.1)%

0.7%















Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Engineered

Systems

Fluids

Refrigeration

& Food

Equipment

Total Organic 3.7%

11.1%

(1.2)%

5.5% Acquisitions —%

1.7%

—%

0.7% Dispositions —%

(0.8)%

—%

(0.3)% Currency translation (3.0)%

(3.6)%

(1.5)%

(3.0)% Total * 0.7%

8.4%

(2.7)%

2.9%















* Totals may be impacted by rounding.















Non-GAAP Disclosures

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, Management also discloses non-GAAP information that Management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, free cash flow, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for earnings from continuing operations, diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations represents earnings from continuing operations adjusted for the effect of acquisition-related amortization, rightsizing and other costs, loss on assets held for sale, and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. We exclude after-tax acquisition-related amortization because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or Management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period. Management believes this information is useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as it will better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers. Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations represents adjusted earnings from continuing operations divided by average diluted shares.

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Management believes that free cash flow is an important measure of operating performance because it provides management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.

Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue performance and trends between periods.

