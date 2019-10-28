Dovetail Games Gains First TIGA STAR Award for Excellence

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Train Sim World, Train Simulator and Fishing Sim World developer Dovetail Games is proud to be the first company to receive a prestigious TIGA STAR Award. The brand new TIGA STAR award scheme, officially launched in October 2019, recognises the very best employers, both small and large, in the UK video games industry.

The TIGA STAR system was developed to benchmark the way companies are run in order to encourage best practice, with a particular focus on the way staff contribute to success. The TIGA STAR system examines a games business in four areas: Strategy, Teams, Advancement and Recognition.

Dovetail Games excelled in all four of the themes TIGA STAR examines for best practice:

Strategy: how the organization develops and adheres to a clear vision, strategy and demonstrates effective leadership.

Teams: how the organisation recruits and retains great teams; promotes training, diversity and equal opportunities; and facilitates flexible working, etc.

Advancement: how the organisation continually makes advances in its business operations.

Recognition: how the organisation recognises and rewards individuals, teams and organizational success.

A rigorous evaluation of Dovetail Games revealed that the company is an outstanding place to work and has a strong vision for future success. The TIGA STAR evaluation team praised Dovetail Games for:

their vision to make games "By enthusiasts, for enthusiasts".

a strong culture of team working, supported by training opportunities, and a commitment to diversity, inclusion and equality;

their commitment to continuous innovation and the many opportunities for staff to contribute ideas;

rewarding and recognising employee contributions via schemes including 'Above and Beyond' awards.

Dovetail Games has grown quickly from a 2008 start up to employing over 140 staff in 2019. There is an emphasis on work-life balance and ensuring employees are supported and valued. Their flagship products are Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour and Train Sim World 2020 both of which enjoy enthusiastic communities of hundreds of thousands of players and contributors from around the world.

Based in the Historic Dockyard in Chatham, Kent Dovetail Games was named Technology Business of the year in the KEIBA Awards 2015 and were announced in the Sunday Times Tech Track 100 along with being recognised as 'One to watch' in the 2016 Best Companies.

Dr Richard Wilson OBE, TIGA CEO, said:

"The TIGA STAR System is designed to identify excellent employers and to promote best practice in the video games industry. I am delighted therefore that Dovetail Games has achieved a TIGA STAR award. Dovetail Games has a clear vision and values and a focused strategy. The studio demonstrates good practice in respect of recruitment, selection, and training. Dovetail operates a range of measures for reviewing and continually improving. It operates good practice in respect of recognising and rewarding team members. Congratulations to everyone at Dovetail Games on their success."

Ben Hayes, TIGA STAR lead assessor, said:

"Dovetail understand that a motivated and supported staff group, along with excellent working conditions, are just as important for the business as the technical ability of their staff. Dovetail is a great place to work and its people are passionate about its continuing success."

Dr Mark Eyles, Advisor to TIGA, said:

"I have noticed that frequently the individual dedication of employees is at the heart of success for companies. The TIGA STAR scheme is an innovative scheme for disseminating and ensuring the best practice employment and business approaches across the games industry in the UK. The scheme enables companies to benchmark their practices, offering an effective way to help drive success, both corporate and for their employees."

Paul Jackson OBE, CEO of Dovetail Games, said:

''Since I set the company up ten years ago we have strived to employ craftspeople who are passionate about what they do, and then place them in a work environment where they feel supported, are given space to develop and are able to deliver fabulous work. The TIGA STAR process has been a great opportunity for us to evaluate the steps that we have made in this area, and the fact that the assessment process has involved direct input from staff members makes me feel especially proud.''

Gemma Johnson-Brown Chartered FCIPD, Chief People & Business Development Officer at Dovetail Games, said:

"I am delighted to hear we have achieved the TIGA STAR accreditation, it is credit to everyone in the company who everyday go above and beyond and help make Dovetail Games the great company it is."

For more information on the TIGA STAR scheme and our TIGA STAR companies, see:

https://tiga.org/star

About TIGA

TIGA is the network for games developers and digital publishers and the trade association representing the video games industry. Since 2010, TIGA has won 28 business awards and commendations and has achieved Investors in People accreditation on four occasions. TIGA focuses on four sets of activities:

political representation;

authoritative media representation;

enhancing education and skills;

membership services.

This enhances the competitiveness of our members by providing benefits that make a material difference to their businesses, including a reduction in costs and improved commercial opportunities. It also means our members' voices are heard in government and in parliaments and positively represented in the media.



Web: www.tiga.org

Twitter: www.twitter.com/tigamovement

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TIGAMovement

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/tiga

About TIGA STAR

To gain TIGA STAR status companies are required to reflect on their corporate goals, along with the strategies and systems that are being used to meet them, in a written submission. There is also an emphasis on staff, who take part in the evaluation process through an online questionnaire and interviews during a TIGA STAR visit to the company. The TIGA STAR scheme was developed by Dr Mark Eyles and Dr Richard Wilson OBE over 2018/19 with input from industry and employment experts. For more information on the TIGA STAR, see this webpage: https://tiga.org/star

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dovetail-games-gains-first-tiga-star-award-for-excellence-300945995.html

SOURCE TIGA