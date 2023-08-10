|
10.08.2023 13:15:00
Dovre Group appoints new CFO
Dovre Group Plc Stock exchange release August 10, 2023, at 2.15 p.m.
Dovre Group appoints new CFO
Dovre Group has appointed Mr. Hans Sten (M.Sc. Econ.) as the new CFO as of September 1, 2023.
Previously he has worked for KPMG Oy, Avara Oy, Kotikatu Group Oy and Kiinteistömaailma Oy. Hans has extensive experience as a CFO and as a Board member in various companies.
Hans reports to CEO Arve Jensen and is a member of the Dovre Group's Executive team, which will consist of the following persons: Hans Sten, Stein Berntsen, Miko Olkkonen and Arve Jensen.
"I welcome Hans and look forward to working with him to further strengthen our financial performance”, says Arve Jensen, CEO of Dovre Group.
For further information, please contact:
Dovre Group Plc
Arve Jensen
CEO
Tel. +47 90 60 78 11
arve.jensen@dovregroup.com
Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.dovregroup.com
