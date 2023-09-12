Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
12.09.2023 08:00:00

Dovre Group awarded frame agreement with The Norwegian Ministry of Finance

Dovre Group Plc                            Press Release                      September 12, 2023, at 9 am

Dovre Group awarded frame agreement with The Norwegian Ministry of Finance

Dovre Group Consulting and Institute of Transport Economics together with Dovre Group Energy have been awarded a frame agreement with The Norwegian Ministry of Finance for supply of external quality assurance for large public projects in Norway. The agreement runs from September 2023 and has a duration of two years with an option for two additional years.

«We are very proud to have been awarded this contract with The Norwegian Ministry of Finance», says Stein Berntsen, Head of Dovre Group Consulting. «It confirms our position as a recognised independent adviser to the owners of some of the largest and most complex projects in Norway». Dovre has had similar frame agreement continuously with this important client since June 2000.

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable Energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com.

The Norwegian Ministry of Finance is responsible for planning and implementing economic policy, co-ordinating the preparation of the budget, ensuring government revenues by maintaining and developing the system of taxes and duties and monitoring financial markets and drawing up regulations. Website: www.regjeringen.no


