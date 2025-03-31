Dovre Group Plc Changes board/management/auditors March 31, 2025, at 2:30 pm

Dovre Group: CFO resigns

Dovre Group’s CFO Hans Sten has submitted his resignation to the company and will leave his position at the end of June 2025. His resignation is based on personal reasons.

”Hans has been a key asset to the Dovre Group executive team throughout his employment”, says Sanna Outa-OIlila, Acting CEO of Dovre Group. "During his tenure and under his guidance, the company has carried out extensive change negotiations, completed a significant transaction and worked through financial business challenges. Hans has also been responsible for the completion of the group’s first comprehensive sustainability statement. We regret Hans’s decision to leave the company but understand and support his position. On behalf of the company, I would like to warmly thank him for his contribution and wish him all the best in the future.”

In preparation of Mr. Sten’s departure, Dovre Group will carefully evaluate the structure and requirements of the company’s financial management, considering the recent changes in the group structure. The company will not start the search for a new full-time CFO for the time being.

For further information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc

Sanna Outa-Ollila, Acting CEO

Tel. +358 20 436 2000

sanna.outa-ollila@dovregroup.com

Ilari Koskelo, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors

Tel. +358 40 510 8408

ilari.koskelo@navdata.fi

Dovre Group is a provider of renewable energy project development and construction projects in wind, solar, battery energy storage systems and heat pump facilities in the Nordic countries through Group companies Suvic Oy and Renetec Oy. In addition, Proha Oy provides project management software with related services and eSite provides industrial virtual reality services. The net sales for the Group in 2024 were 99.3 MEUR and it employs around 200 people. Website: www.dovregroup.com

