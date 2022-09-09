Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
09.09.2022 13:30:00

Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Atuo Oy

Dovre Group Plc                   Managers’ Transactions               September 9, 2022 at 2.30 pm

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Atuo Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in Issuer

Name: Sanna Outa-Ollila

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Dovre Group Plc

LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 19394/5/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-08-26

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 6449 Unit price: 0.649 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 6449 Volume weighted average price: 0.649 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-09-05

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1315 Unit price: 0.606 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1315 Volume weighted average price: 0.606 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-09-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2236 Unit price: 0.605 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2236 Volume weighted average price: 0.605 EUR

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.dovregroup.com


