24.08.2022 14:00:00
Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Haavisto Sirpa
Dovre Group Plc Managers’ Transactions August 24, 2022 at 3 pm
Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Haavisto Sirpa
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Sirpa Haavisto
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Dovre Group Plc
LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 18730/5/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-03-11
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2982 Unit price: 0.656 EUR
(2): Volume: 2018 Unit price: 0.656 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 5000 Volume weighted average price: 0.656 EUR
Transaction date: 2022-08-23
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 162 Unit price: 0.63 EUR
(2): Volume: 16584 Unit price: 0.63 EUR
(3): Volume: 10000 Unit price: 0.63 EUR
(4): Volume: 4324 Unit price: 0.635 EUR
(5): Volume: 6042 Unit price: 0.637 EUR
(6): Volume: 2888 Unit price: 0.637 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(6): Volume: 40000 Volume weighted average price: 0.6321 EUR
Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.dovregroup.com
