Dovre Group Plc Managers’ Transactions April 29, 2024, at 10 a.m.

Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Koskelo Ilari

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ilari Koskelo

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Dovre Group Plc

LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 60259/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-04-25

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 36 Unit price: 0.325 EUR

(2): Volume: 600 Unit price: 0.325 EUR

(3): Volume: 21650 Unit price: 0.325 EUR

(4): Volume: 7500 Unit price: 0.325 EUR

(5): Volume: 214 Unit price: 0.325 EUR

Aggregated transactions (5):

Volume: 30000 Volume weighted average price: 0.325 EUR

Dovre Group is a trusted global provider of project management services with locations across Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, and the United States. Our professionals execute assignments all around the world. In 2023, the Group’s net sales were EUR 196.7 million and its operating result was EUR 7.4 million. The Group’s parent company Dovre Group Plc is domiciled in Finland and listed in Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol DOV1V). Dovre takes an active part in the green transition and contributes to an environmentally and socially sustainable future. Website: www.dovregroup.com

