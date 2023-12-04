|
04.12.2023 14:30:00
Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Stavelin Holding AS
Dovre Group Plc Managers’ Transactions December 4, 2023, at 3.30 p.m.
Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Stavelin Holding AS
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Stavelin Holding AS
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in Issuer
Name: Svein Stavelin
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Dovre Group Plc
LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 45224/7/8
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-01
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 22000 Unit price: 0.368 EUR
(2): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 0.368 EUR
(3): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 0.368 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 25000 Volume weighted average price: 0.368 EUR
Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.dovregroup.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dovre Group Plcmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Dovre Group Plcmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dovre Group Plc
|0,37
|-1,35%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX wenig bewegt -- DAX erneut mit Rekordhoch -- Wall Street etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte wenig bewegt. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert etwas höher. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Mittwoch etwas höher in den Handelstag. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien ging es am Mittwoch mehrheitlich aufwärts.