04.12.2023 14:30:00

Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Stavelin Holding AS

Dovre Group Plc                   Managers’ Transactions               December 4, 2023, at 3.30 p.m.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Stavelin Holding AS

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in Issuer

Name: Svein Stavelin

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Dovre Group Plc

LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 45224/7/8

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-01

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 22000 Unit price: 0.368 EUR

(2): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 0.368 EUR

(3): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 0.368 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 25000 Volume weighted average price: 0.368 EUR

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.dovregroup.com


