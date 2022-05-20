20.05.2022 13:00:00

Dovre Group signs for Equity Research services with Evli

Dovre Group signs for Equity Research services with Evli

Dovre Group has signed a contract to purchase equity research analysis services from Evli Research. The main analyst will be Mr. Joonas Ilvonen. The equity research reports are available free of charge at www.evliresearch.com for all interested parties.

"Our shareholders have expressed a wish for an independent equity research analysis to be performed about the financial performance potential of Dovre. Now when our Renewable Energy subsidiary Suvic Oy has been a part of Dovre’s financial journal for a full twelve months, we determined the timing to be correct”, says Dovre Group’s CEO Mr. Arve Jensen.

