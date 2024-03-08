Dovre Group Plc Stock Exchange Release March 8, 2024, at 9 am

DOVRE GROUP’S 2023 ANNUAL REPORT PUBLISHED

Dovre Group has published its Annual Report 2023 at www.dovregroup.com -> Investors today.

The Annual Report includes a review by the CEO, the Board of Directors’ report, non-financial reporting, consolidated financial statements, parent company financial statements, auditor’s report and a corporate governance statement.

Dovre Group publishes the financial statements in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements in xHTML format. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags and the notes to the consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL block tags. The audit firm BDO Oy has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on Dovre Group’s ESEF consolidated financial statements in accordance with ISAE 3000.

Dovre Group has also published the corporate governance statement and a remuneration report for 2023 today.

The Annual Report in PDF file, the corporate governance statement and the remuneration report for 2023 and the financial Statements xHTML file are attached to this release and available on www.dovregroup.com -> Investors.

For further information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc

Hans Sten, CFO

hans.sten@dovregroup.com

tel. +358 20 436 2000

Dovre Group is a trusted global provider of project management services with locations across Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, and the United States. Our professionals execute assignments all around the world. In 2023, the Group’s net sales were EUR 196,7 million and its operating result was EUR 7.4 million. The Group’s parent company Dovre Group Plc is domiciled in Finland and listed in Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol DOV1V). Dovre takes an active part in the green transition and contributes to an environmentally and socially sustainable future. Website: www.dovregroup.com

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.dovregroup.com

Attachments