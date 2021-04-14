Dow highlights new materials in a boost to its Asia Pacific plastics portfolio

SHENZHEN, China, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From packaging materials that are designed for recyclability and high performance fibers for hygiene applications, to science that enables plastic modified roads, revolutionary running shoes and artificial leather, and even baby and pet beds, Dow (NYSE: DOW) has added new materials offerings to its Asia Pacific plastics portfolio. These solutions were announced at its annual media briefing on the fringe of the industry's largest regional tradeshow, Chinaplas 2021, in Shenzhen, China.

"The recent market context and trends have inspired an incredible period of innovation at Dow, and customers have been quick to adopt these new technologies," said Bambang Candra, Asia Pacific commercial vice-president for Packaging and Specialty Plastics, Dow. "We have been developing solutions that help advance performance in industrial and consumer applications while also continuing to focus on improving environmental performance of our products. We are proud to introduce these new solutions and applications this year."

Taking a more targeted and exclusive approach, only customers, value chain partners, and potential collaborators were invited to its closed-door seminars showcasing these solutions. The Asia Pacific products and applications highlighted are as follows:

New Medical Applications: Dow Health+ Polymers

A variety of solutions in the medical and healthcare space for IV bag, Blow-Fill-Seal bottles/ampoules and bi-reactor bag offering exceptional quality and regulatory compliance.

Chinese | English

New Product: Next Generation All-PE Fiber Grade Resin for Soft Nonwoven Solutions

Advance fiber resins for mono spunbond process deliver excellent spinnability, providing enhanced softness, comfort and other performance demands in hygiene and medical nonwovens. All-polyethylene material makes it possible to recycle scraps.

New Application: Reusable Plastic Pallets with 1.5x extended service life

Addition of AFFINITY™ polyolefin elastomer (POE) more than doubled the life span of shared plastic pallets while improving their performance under tough conditions.

News release

New Mobility Product: Next Generation ENGAGE™ POE

Providing superior low gloss performance for interior thermoplastic olefin (TPO) with excellent low temperature toughness, and which balances flowability versus processability.

New Product: Green POE Artificial Leather

Sustainable polyolefin elastomers (POE) artificial leather solutions that are plasticizer/phthalate/ solvent-free, low VOC and recyclable. Manufactured sustainably -- solvent-free, eliminating the use of hazardous chemicals. Material has excellent weatherability with no hydrolysis, yellowing, or plate out, and excellent low temperature performance. Super lightweight -- good for bags, suitcase, and shoe applications.

New Product: 3D Loop Cushions -- New breathable material for better comfort

100% recyclable new material with excellent wash ability and quick drying for better hygiene. Tailored rebound and softness for better rest quality. FDA compliant, adhesive/solvent free and odorless.

New Applications: Award-winning INNATE™ TF-BOPE expands applications into three new areas

Lap seal stick packaging: INNATE TF in the lamination film structure helps to reduce film material by 15%. New lap seals provide a more seamless look for an attractive visual appeal.

All-PE pouch with INNATE TF and 25% PCR for laundry packaging: recyclable packaging with recycled content specifically for non-food applications e.g. detergent powder

High barrier recyclable flexible packaging: retains shelf appeal with excellent gloss, transparency, and haptics. Maintains pouch integrity with superior film toughness for all-PE systems. High barrier performance helps provide extended shelf life to keep foods fresh for all-PE systems, low HSIT with AFFINITY™ polyolefin plastomers. Recyclability enabled by mono-PE structure, BOPE//PE-EVOH with RETAIN™ compatibilizer. Suitable for both dry product and moist/liquid product packaging -- including food-grade packaging. Applications could include dry foods, snack foods, condiments, facial masks, etc.

New Application: Elastomer based replacement for bitumen and PVC backings in commercial market tile

Non-toxic, odorless and low volatile organic compound (VOC) alternative to conventional carpet backings. Excellent processability and same great performance with potential for recycling.

Chinese | English

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company, with a purpose to deliver a sustainable future for the world through our materials science expertise and collaboration with our partners. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer care. Dow operates 106 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $39 billion in 2020. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

SOURCE Dow