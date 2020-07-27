Dow honored with two illustrious wins at the 2020 Ringier Technology Innovation Awards

SHANGHAI, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE:DOW) has been presented with two notable awards in the Plastics Raw Materials & Additives and Rubber/Elastomer Materials and Additives categories at the 2020 Ringier Plastics Technology Innovation Awards. The new Co-efficient of Friction (COF) Stable Resin and Integrated Foam Tire based on Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) were recognized in each product category respectively, among several innovations, for their unique solutions.

Both award-winning products were honored for improving the usage experience. The COF Stable Resin enabled a smoother, faster and more efficient packaging process, while the OBC equipped the bike-sharing industry with enhanced tires.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for our innovative products. Our goal has always been to leverage science and technology to create valuable solutions for the industry and society. This achievement acknowledges Dow's capabilities to continuously improve product performance and be a leader in responding to industry needs," said Wu Chang, technical service and development director, Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics, Asia Pacific.

COF Stable Resin: Taking packaging efficiency to the next level

COF Stable Resin XUS 59999.110 is an innovative solution specially developed to address a limitation in the flexible packaging industry by increasing productivity. The resin provides stable COF of lamination films throughout the entire process of lamination, curing, storage and transportation. This in turn offers higher efficiency on fast speed packaging lines by minimizing film breakages and interruptions.

The panel of judges from the 2020 Ringier Technology Awards praised: "The COF Stable Resin is a highly innovative product that is created using rare COF modification technique, designed to enhance the efficiency for both manufacturers and brand owners. Its significant and widespread application highlights how it is a viable solution to challenges in the flexible packaging industry."

Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC): An innovative solution for the bike sharing industry

Olefin Block Copolymers (OBC) based foam tire is a new solution developed for the bike sharing industry to introduce tires that are lightweight, durable and require no maintenance. With Dow's unique OBC product and working closely with downstream partners, the new foamed integrated tires are puncture-resistant, tough, elastic, heat-resistant and up to 40 per cent lighter in weight when compared to pneumatic tires, thus giving end users a better riding experience.

Judges from the awards panel shared: "The current tires being offered are heavy and prone to wear and tear. With China's rapid growth in its bike sharing industry, there is a strong need for high quality and long-lasting tires. Dow's unique OBC resins not only offered new tire solutions that are crucial to the industry and the users, it is also an environmentally friendly one."

The 2020 Ringier Plastics Technology Innovation Awards placed Dow in the spotlight once again following their two prestigious wins from the 2019 event. With other recent wins -- 2020 BIG Innovation Awards from the Business Intelligence Group for DOWSIL TC-3015 Reworkable Thermal Gel and ECOFAST Pure Sustainable Textile Treatment and 2019 R&D 100 Awards from R&D World Magazine -- Dow continuously strives to bring new ideas to life.

About Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics

Packaging and Specialty Plastics (P&SP), a business unit of Dow (NYSE: DOW), combines core strengths of R&D, worldwide reach, broad product lines and industry expertise to deliver high performing technologies for end use markets in food packaging, personal hygiene, infrastructure, consumer goods and transportation. P&SP is one of the world's largest producers of polyethylene resins, functional polymers, and adhesives, and enabled by Pack Studios, is a leading innovator and collaborator across the value chain on sustainable application development and circular economy life-cycle design for plastics. www.dowpackaging.com

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure and consumer care. Dow operates 109 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 36,500 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $43 billion in 2019. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

About Ringier Technology Innovation Awards

Inaugurated in 2006, the Ringier Technology Innovation Award for industrial manufacturing is one of the most influential industrial awards in China. It is held annually to recognize companies who have made significant contribution in China in the plastics, metalworking, coating, food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics industries. The purpose of the award is to encourage, acknowledge and reward individuals and companies who have developed new ideas, methodologies, products or technologies to improve the industries with greater energy saving and cost reduction. The 2020 Ringier Awards featured a total of 10 categories with various nominations across Asia Pacific.

