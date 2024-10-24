24.10.2024 12:07:48

Dow Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dow Inc. (DOW) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $214 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $302 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Dow Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $334 million or $0.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $10.879 billion from $10.730 billion last year.

Dow Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $214 Mln. vs. $302 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.30 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $10.879 Bln vs. $10.730 Bln last year.

