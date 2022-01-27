Dow Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Dow Inc. (DOW) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.74 billion, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $1.24 billion, or $1.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Dow Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.61 billion or $2.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.1% to $14.36 billion from $10.71 billion last year.

Dow Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.74 Bln. vs. $1.24 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.32 vs. $1.65 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.04 -Revenue (Q4): $14.36 Bln vs. $10.71 Bln last year.