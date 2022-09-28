|
28.09.2022 14:30:00
Dow Jones Bear Market: 1 Surprising Stock That Has Survived The Sell-Off
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped into bear market territory on Monday, closing down more than 20% from its recent peak. At last check, 26 of the 30 Dow stocks have lost ground this year, with many falling much more than the index. One of the few stocks that have survived this year's sell-off in the Dow Jones might catch some investors by surprise. After delivering rather lackluster performance in recent years, oil giant Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is leading the Dow Jones this year with a more than 20% gain. Here's a closer look at why Chevron is thriving amid the Dow Jones bear market.A big driver of Chevron's rise is oil prices. While oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year, they're higher than when 2022 began. For example, Brent, the global oil benchmark price, was recently around $86 a barrel. While that's well below its peak of nearly $120 a barrel in June, it's still up about 15% for the year. The primary catalyst fueling oil prices is Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the impact that it's having on global energy supplies. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dow Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Dow Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dow Inc
|46,19
|1,77%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street-Handel schließt freundlich -- ATX beendet Sitzung in Rot -- DAX schließt nach wechselhaftem Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit deutlichen Verlusten
Der ATX notierte am Mittwoch im Minus. Der deutsche Markt gab seine Verluste zum Handelsschluss ab. Anleger in den USA wagten sich am Mittwoch aus der Reserve. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich zur Wochenmitte in Rot.