29.09.2022 11:42:00
Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
The Dow Jones industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) officially entered a bear market earlier this week, as it closed more than 20% below the record levels it hit early in January 2022. Other major benchmarks had seen even larger losses, but it took the most recent downturn in the stock market to pull the venerable Dow along with them.As you'd expect from a downturn, some of the 30 stocks of the Dow Jones Industrials have taken harder hits than others. Indeed, there are still a handful of stocks that are up on the year. However, there are many more Dow stocks that are down 30% or more -- and two, in particular, are trading at multiyear lows, despite having extremely attractive dividend yields. Below, we'll look at that pair of companies to see whether they're poised to rebound or likely to keep struggling.Industrial conglomerate 3M (NYSE: MMM) has seen its stock fall 37% so far in 2022. That has boosted its dividend yield by 2 full percentage points since the beginning of the year, with its current yield weighing in at 5.3%.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
