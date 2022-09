Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 Stocks That are Too Cheap to Ignore

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Even some of the strongest of companies haven't escaped the market downturn. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped into a bear market earlier this week. That may not exactly put you in the mood to invest.But before you decide to turn your back on the market, consider this. Market downturns are painful, but they're temporary. And companies with solid long-term prospects will go on to grow and thrive down the road. You could wait and buy them once their prices soar. Or you could focus on this long-term view and buy them today for a steal. Let's take a look at two stocks that are too cheap to ignore.Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is holding up pretty well considering challenges facing retailers today. The company isn't immune to inflation and supply chain problems. But it's been able to manage these issues and grow.Continue reading