29.09.2022 15:42:00
Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 Things to Focus on Today
With just three months to go in 2022, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen in and out of a bear market, often defined as a loss of 20% or more for the year. The Federal Reserve's September meeting sobered markets and led investors to believe that a more severe recession in 2023 is starting to look inevitable.It's been a tough year for investors, and there is still a lot of uncertainty in the environment. Investors are trying to figure out when inflation will start to come down, when there will be more clarity on the economic outlook, and if the Fed will actually pivot sooner than expected and slow the pace of its rate hikes or even cut them.Unfortunately, the only thing you can do right now is remain patient and wait for things to play out. There are, however, two things I would recommend investors keep an eye on today to help them monitor how the economy is progressing, which will affect the broader stock market.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
