Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever. -- Warren Buffett, 1988 Berkshire Hathaway shareholder letterThe blue-chip-heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average recently tipped over into bear market territory, meaning the index has fallen at least 20% from its previous high. No matter how many times you've seen the markets fall and then recover, it always feels unsettling to see your savings suddenly drop by 20%. There's always a sense that maybe your stocks won't come back, but that's where following the timeless investing advice of Warren Buffett can help stack the odds in your favor.Continue reading