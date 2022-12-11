Dow Jones Bear Market: 3 No-Brainer Stocks for Market Growth

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After falling into bear market territory (marking a 20% decline) in late September, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has recovered some and is now down about 8% for the year. Part of its recovery has come from top stocks, including Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), up almost 10% in 2023. However, there are still some high-quality Dow stocks that are down more than 20%, and they're the ones that have held the Dow back from a full recovery. This includes Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), both down more than 21% at recent prices. But history has shown us that often the best time to buy great companies like this is when the market has turned its back on them. It may seem like a scary time to be buying stocks, but the market will recover and return to growth, and these two -- along with the winner in Caterpillar -- will likely prove to be no-brainer buys right now. Continue reading