Dow Jones Bear Market: 3 of the Cheapest, Safest Stocks You Can Buy Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed into bear market territory, touching an intraday low of 29,161 -- 20% below the high it hit in late December. To put this event in context, the last time the Dow experienced a bona fide bear decline, the world was early in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic.Nor is the 30-stock Dow the only index that's down in the dumps right now. Across the much broader S&P 500 index, which tracks 500 of the biggest U.S. companies, the average price-to-earnings ratio currently is 18.4 -- a level that index last saw in 2014. And individual sectors of the stock market look even more attractive than that.Take oil stocks, for example.Continue reading