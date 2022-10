Dow Jones Bear Market: 3 Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Unlike other major market indexes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has stayed out of bear market territory throughout most of 2022. But the situation changed last week. The Dow briefly entered a bear market only to bounce back a few days later. However, even a slight dip will cause it to again fall more than 20% below its previous high.Even if the blue chip index becomes firmly entrenched in a bear market, there are still some attractive options for long-term investors. Here are three Dow Jones stocks to buy now . Shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) have risen a little this year. Ordinarily, that would be nothing to crow about. But in the current dismal market, UnitedHealth stands out as a big winner.Continue reading