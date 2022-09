Dow Jones Bear Market: History Tells Us 1 Important Thing

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially entered a bear market recently, dropping by just over 20% since early January. This is its first time falling into bear territory since early 2020, sparking concerns that a recession could be on the horizon.If you're feeling nervous about investing right now, you're not alone. Millions of investors' portfolios are plummeting in value, and it can be nerve-wracking to watch your savings dwindle.However, there is a silver lining. While nobody knows exactly how the market will fare over the coming months, history tells us one important thing about bear markets: They consistently lead to bull markets. And there's one strategy that can help you make money, regardless of what happens in the near term.Continue reading