Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.Still, the potential for another leg down seems great. Many analysts and economists believe the U.S. will enter a recession early next year, which could cause the stock market to fall. The housing market is in free fall as interest rates rise, the auto market is souring quickly with the number of repossessions higher than pre-pandemic levels, and inflation is still at 40-year highs.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading