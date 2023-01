Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten Down Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Smart investors are often willing to go against the crowd or even go where there isn't even a crowd at all. That's pretty much the thinking behind looking at stocks like GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC), United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Here's why all three are worth a close look by insightful investors. The recent spinoff from General Electric (NYSE: GE) doesn't have broad-based analyst coverage yet, but that shouldn't stop savvy investors from looking. The company has already preannounced its fourth-quarter earnings (due for release on Jan. 30), and they look good. For example, management expects 5% to 7% organic growth in 2023 alongside profit margin expansion and 85% free-cash-flow (FCF) conversion from net income. Meanwhile, fourth-quarter organic revenue growth was a whopping 12%, with earnings above prior guidance. Continue reading