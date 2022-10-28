|
28.10.2022 15:10:00
Dow Jones Bear Market: This High-Yield Energy Stock Is a Smart Buy
Bear markets are an inevitable part of investing, but that doesn't make them any easier to live through. What you need to do is focus on something other than stock prices, which is why a dividend stock like Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) is a good option now that the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq have all officially gotten mauled by bears. Here's why you might want to add Enbridge to your portfolio today.Enbridge is one of the largest midstream companies in North America, with a market cap of around $75 billion. That means it owns the pipelines, storage, and transportation assets that help to move energy sources like oil and natural gas from where it is drilled to where it eventually gets consumed. The bulk of Enbridge's business is fee-based, so it gets paid for the use of its assets. That results in fairly reliable cash flows despite the volatile nature of energy prices.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!