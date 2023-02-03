|
03.02.2023 23:07:00
Dow Jones Bear Market: This Industrial Stock Is a Smart Buy
None of the major stock market indexes performed well in 2022. Yet, of the three most commonly measured indexes (The Dow Jones Industrial Average, The Nasdaq Composite, and The S&P 500), the Dow Jones Industrial Average fared best. It finished the year down "only" 4%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 18% and 33%, respectively. Let's take a closer look at one component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average that looks like a smart buy in 2023: Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!