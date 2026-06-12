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12.06.2026 19:13:17
Dow Jones Edges Higher While SpaceX Steals the Show With $2 Trillion Valuation
Wall Street had one job Friday: watch Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) take off.The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) rose 0.4% by noon ET, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) added 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) index dipped 0.1%, weighed down by some familiar names making room for the new kid on the block.The indexes bounced around in the morning but never strayed far from flat. The real action was elsewhere. And even a new $2 trillion player rising 23% (as of this writing at 12:19 p.m. ET -- probably some other figure by the time you read this) wasn't able to lift a Nasdaq index dominated by titans in the $4 trillion club.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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