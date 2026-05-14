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14.05.2026 19:12:33

Dow Jones Hits 50,000 For the First Time As Nvidia And Broadcom Power Market Indexes Higher

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) just crossed 50,000 for the first time ever, and honestly, it feels like the market has been building toward this moment all week.As of 12:17 p.m. ET Thursday, all three major indexes are up by very similar percentages. The Nasdaq-100 has increased by 1%, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is also up 1%, and the Dow is a rounding error away from 1% at a 0.94% gain.The session began unevenly. The Nasdaq-100 opened flat, the S&P 500 started up 0.3%, and the Dow opened with a 0.8% gain. By 10:30 a.m. ET, all three indexes had converged around 0.5% and climbed steadily from there.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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