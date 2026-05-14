Dow Aktie
WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031
|
14.05.2026 19:12:33
Dow Jones Hits 50,000 For the First Time As Nvidia And Broadcom Power Market Indexes Higher
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) just crossed 50,000 for the first time ever, and honestly, it feels like the market has been building toward this moment all week.As of 12:17 p.m. ET Thursday, all three major indexes are up by very similar percentages. The Nasdaq-100 has increased by 1%, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is also up 1%, and the Dow is a rounding error away from 1% at a 0.94% gain.The session began unevenly. The Nasdaq-100 opened flat, the S&P 500 started up 0.3%, and the Dow opened with a 0.8% gain. By 10:30 a.m. ET, all three indexes had converged around 0.5% and climbed steadily from there.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
20:14
|Apple, NVIDIA, Amazon & Co.: Diese Tech-Aktien handelte Trump vor seiner China-Reise (dpa-AFX)
|
20:04
|Verluste in New York: S&P 500 nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
20:04
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones liegt im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
20:04
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite nachmittags in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Schwacher Handel: So entwickelt sich der Dow Jones am Freitagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite liegt am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 mittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 beginnt die Sitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)