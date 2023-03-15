|
15.03.2023 02:28:00
Dow Jones Newswires: China’s economic activity shows modest rebound in first two months of the year
China's economic activity rebounded moderately in the first two months of the year, with industrial production and retail sales growth falling short of market expectations, underscoring the lingering scars from the country's once-stringent Covid restrictions.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!