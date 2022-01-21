|
21.01.2022 01:53:00
Dow Jones Newswires: U.K. consumer confidence drops to nearly a year-low on inflation, omicron worries
British consumers turned more pessimistic in January as the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant and high inflation weighed on households' outlook of the economy and spending plans, according to a survey by the research firm GfK.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
