10.06.2022 11:39:00
Dow Jones Newswires: U.K. regulator probing Apple and Google over mobile browsers and gaming
The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Friday that is consulting on the launch of an investigation into Apple Inc.'s and Alphabet Inc.'s Google's market power in mobile browsers and Apple's restrictions on cloud gaming through its App Store.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
