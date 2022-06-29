Dow Jones Reclaims 82 Points Thanks to This Defensive Consumer Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Dow Jones Industrial Average clawed back 82 points today, as investors tried to keep the bear market rally going in an extraordinarily uncertain time for investors and the global economy.Data showed that inflation stayed high in May, leading the Federal Reserve to jack up its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, by a whopping three-quarters of a percentage point at its June meeting to try and bring down consumer prices.Recently, Loretta Mester, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, told the public to expect another three-quarter percentage point increase at the Fed's meeting in July should economic conditions remain the same.Continue reading