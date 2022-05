Dow Jones Sell-Off: These 3 Time-Tested Stocks Are Surefire Buys

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In less than two weeks, on May 26, Wall Street will have to break out the birthday candles (126 of them!) for the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI). What began as a 12-company index that was concentrated in industrial stocks in 1896 has evolved into a 30-component index featuring some of the most profitable and time -tested companies on the planet.Admittedly, the Dow isn't perfect. It's a share-price weighted index, which means market cap is irrelevant. This allows insurer Travelers Cos., with a $41 billion market cap but a $172 share price, to exert more influence on the index than the largest publicly traded company (Apple, which sports a $2.46 trillion market cap but "only" a $152 share price).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading