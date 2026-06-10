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WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031

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10.06.2026 19:08:31

Dow Jones Tumbles Over 1% as Energy-Driven Inflation and Iran Conflict Rattle Markets

Wednesday started rough, got better, and then worsened again.The three most popular market indexes started this morning just below breakeven, bounced back slightly in the first couple of hours, and then plunged in unison.As of 12:12 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) are down 1.2%. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is doing slightly better at a 0.9% drop. Last week's steady march to new all-time highs feels distant today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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