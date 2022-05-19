Dow leaders achieve top recognition on INvolve's 2022 Empower Role Model lists

Four Dow leaders receive global recognition for helping people of color break down barriers in the workplace

MIDLAND, Mich., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE: DOW) today announced that four leaders have earned recognition on three 2022 Empower Role Model lists: Empower 50 Advocates Role Model List, Empower 100 Executives Role, Empower 100 Future Leaders Role Model List.

The Empower Role Model lists showcase business leaders who are breaking down barriers at work for people of color within global business. Honorees are recognized for the success in their own careers and efforts to drive for more inclusive workplaces.

Dow employees selected for Empower Role Model Lists include:

Empower 50 Advocates Role Model List, 4

Jim Fitterling, chairman and chief executive officer

Executive sponsor, Global African Affinity Network

Empower 100 Executives Role Model List, 12

Mauro Gregorio, president, Performance Materials & Coatings; Latin America oversight

Executive sponsor, Hispanic and Latin Network

Empower 100 Executives Role Model List

Karen S. Carter, chief human resources officer and chief inclusion officer

Empower 100 Future Leaders Role Model List, 11

Shruti Bahadur, global Employee Experience and Employee Resource Group leader

Dow's ambition is to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. In 2017, Dow began an intentional journey to cultivate a culture of inclusion, and the Company updated its Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Strategy – ALL IN 2025, which focuses on leading with inclusion, elevating diversity, and embedding equity into practices, policies, and processes.

About Dow

Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $55 billion in 2021.

