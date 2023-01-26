26.01.2023 12:00:00

Dow reports fourth quarter 2022 results

In the news release, Dow reports fourth quarter 2022 results, issued 26-Jan-2023 by The Dow Chemical Company over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the last sentence in the eighth bullet under the Financial Highlights section should read "Free cash flow[1] was $1.5 billion." rather than "Free cash flow[1] was $1.5 million." as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Dow reports fourth quarter 2022 results

MIDLAND, Mich., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE: DOW):

www.dow.com (PRNewsfoto/The Dow Chemical Company)

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $0.85; operating EPS1 was $0.46, compared to $2.15 in the year-ago period and $1.11 in the prior quarter. Operating EPS excludes significant items in the quarter, totaling $0.39 per share, primarily due to the successful and final resolution and recognition of a long-running patent infringement award.
  • Net sales were $11.9 billion, down 17% versus the year-ago period and 16% sequentially, reflecting declines in all operating segments driven by slower GDP growth and customer destocking.
  • Local price declined 5% versus the year-ago period, driven by Packaging & Specialty Plastics. Sequentially, local price decreased 6% with declines in all operating segments and regions.
  • Currency decreased net sales by 4% year-over-year and 1% versus the prior quarter, reflecting the impact of broad-based strength of the U.S. dollar.
  • Volume decreased 8% versus the year-ago period, led by an 18% decline in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India (EMEAI), and destocking in building & construction and consumer durables end-markets in the U.S. & Canada. Sequentially, volume decreased by 9% with declines in all regions.
  • Equity losses were $43 million, $267 million lower than the year-ago period, with declines at the Company's principal joint ventures. Equity earnings improved by $15 million from the prior quarter, due to improved earnings at the Thai and Sadara joint ventures.
  • GAAP net income was $647 million. Operating EBIT1 was $601 million, down $1.7 billion versus the year-ago period and down $594 million sequentially, with declines in all operating segments due to lower pricing and reduced operating rates to match market dynamics.
  • Cash provided by operating activities – continuing operations was $2.1 billion, down $479 million year-over-year and up $138 million compared to the prior quarter.  Free cash flow1 was $1.5 billion.
  • Returns to shareholders totaled $620 million in the quarter, including $495 million in dividends and $125 million in share repurchases.
  • The Company delivered 2022 full year net sales of $56.9 billion, versus $55 billion in 2021. GAAP net income was $4.6 billion, versus $6.4 billion in 2021. Operating EBIT was $6.6 billion, versus $9.5 billion in 2021. Cash provided by operating activities – continuing operations was $7.5 billion, up from $7.1 billion in 2021. The Company delivered a cash flow conversion1 of 80% and returns to shareholders totaled $4.3 billion, through $2.3 billion in share repurchases and $2 billion in dividends.

SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS


Three Months Ended Dec 31

Three Months Ended Sept 30

In millions, except per share amounts

4Q22

4Q21

vs. SQLY

[B / (W)]

3Q22

vs. PQ

[B / (W)]

Net Sales

$11,859

$14,364

$(2,505)

$14,115

$(2,256)

GAAP Income, Net of Tax

$647

$1,761

$(1,114)

$760

$(113)

Operating EBIT¹

$601

$2,265

$(1,664)

$1,195

$(594)

Operating EBIT Margin¹

5.1 %

15.8 %

(1,070) bps  

8.5 %

(340) bps  

Operating EBITDA¹

$1,255

$2,920

$(1,665)

$1,863

$(608)

GAAP Earnings Per Share

$0.85

$2.32

$(1.47)

$1.02

$(0.17)

Operating Earnings Per Share¹

$0.46

$2.15

$(1.69)

$1.11

$(0.65)

Cash Provided by Operating
Activities – Cont. Ops

$2,078

$2,557

$(479)

$1,940

$138

  • Op. Earnings Per Share, Op. EBIT, Op. EBIT Margin, Op. EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures. See page 6 for further discussion.

    • CEO QUOTE

    Jim Fitterling, chairman and chief executive officer, commented on the quarter:

    "In the fourth quarter, Team Dow continued to proactively navigate slowing global growth, challenging energy markets, and destocking. In response, we shifted our focus to cash generation in the quarter as we lowered operating rates, implemented cost savings measures, and prioritized higher-value products where demand remained resilient. These actions resulted in $2.1 billion of cash flow from operations.

    "Dow's distinct competitive advantages and our operational and financial discipline enabled us to deliver resilient performance in 2022, despite a challenging second half of the year. For the year, we generated $7.5 billion of cash flow from operations – up more than $400 million year-over-year – and returned a total of $4.3 billion to our shareholders while continuing to advance our Decarbonize and Grow strategy. In addition, our ongoing higher-return, lower-risk, and faster-payback investments in our global operations will continue to create long-term shareholder value as we meet the growing customer demand for innovative and more sustainable solutions."

    SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS

    Packaging & Specialty Plastics


    Three Months Ended Dec 31

    Three Months Ended Sept 30

    In millions, except margin
    percentages

    4Q22

    4Q21

    vs. SQLY

    [B / (W)]

    3Q22

    vs. PQ

    [B / (W)]

    Net Sales

    $6,073

    $7,189

    $(1,116)

    $7,327

    $(1,254)

    Operating EBIT

    $655

    $1,442

    $(787)

    $785

    $(130)

    Operating EBIT Margin

    10.8 %

    20.1 %

    (930) bps  

    10.7 %

    10 bps  

    Equity Earnings

    $56

    $130

    $(74)

    $55

    $1

    Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment net sales in the quarter were $6.1 billion, down 16% versus the year-ago period. Local price decreased 9% year-over-year, as gains across all regions in functional polymers were more than offset by lower polyethylene and olefin prices. Volume decreased 4% year-over-year, driven primarily by lower olefins and packaging demand in EMEAI, which was partly offset by continued resilience in demand for functional polymers. Currency decreased net sales by 3%. On a sequential basis, net sales decreased by 17%, driven by lower hydrocarbon sales and polyethylene local prices.

    Equity earnings were $56 million, down $74 million compared to the year-ago period, primarily due to lower integrated polyethylene margins at the Company's principal joint ventures. Equity earnings were flat on a sequential basis.

    Operating EBIT was $655 million, compared to $1.4 billion in the year-ago period, down primarily due to lower integrated polyethylene margins. Sequentially, Op. EBIT was down $130 million as lower raw material and energy costs were more than offset by lower polyethylene local prices and operating rates.

    Packaging and Specialty Plastics business reported a net sales decrease versus the year-ago period, as local price and volume gains in functional polymers for renewable energy applications and mobility end-markets were more than offset by lower polyethylene prices and lower industrial and consumer packaging demand in EMEAI. Sequentially, net sales decreased on lower polyethylene local prices, partly offset by improving market demand dynamics in Asia Pacific.

    Hydrocarbons & Energy business reported a net sales decrease compared to the year-ago period and sequentially, driven by lower olefin and aromatic sales in the U.S. & Canada and EMEAI.

    Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure


    Three Months Ended Dec 31

    Three Months Ended Sept 30

    In millions, except margin
    percentages

    4Q22

    4Q21

    vs. SQLY

    [B / (W)]

    3Q22

    vs. PQ

    [B / (W)]

    Net Sales

    $3,653

    $4,548

    $(895)

    $4,059

    $(406)

    Operating EBIT

    $164

    $595

    $(431)

    $167

    $(3)

    Operating EBIT Margin

    4.5 %

    13.1 %

    (860) bps  

    4.1 %

    40 bps  

    Equity Earnings (Losses)

    $(96)

    $90

    $(186)

    $(114)

    $18

    Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment net sales were $3.7 billion, down 20% versus the year-ago period. Local price decreased 1% year-over-year and currency decreased net sales by 5%. Volume was down 14% year-over-year, primarily driven by lower demand in EMEAI for industrial, consumer durables, and building & construction applications. On a sequential basis, the segment recorded a net sales decline of 10% as a seasonal increase in deicing fluid demand was more than offset by declines in building & construction, consumer durables, and industrial applications. 

    Equity losses for the segment were $96 million, a decrease of $186 million compared to the year-ago period driven by competitive pricing pressures in MEG and propylene oxide derivatives due to supply additions in China, as well as lower demand. On a sequential basis, equity earnings improved by $18 million, primarily due to improved earnings at Sadara.

    Operating EBIT was $164 million, compared to $595 million in the year-ago period, driven by lower demand and increased energy costs particularly in EMEAI. On a sequential basis, operating EBIT margins expanded 40 basis points as lower energy costs versus the prior quarter were partly offset by lower volumes.

    Polyurethanes & Construction Chemicals business reported a net sales decrease compared to the year-ago period, primarily driven by lower demand in EMEAI for consumer durables, industrial, and building & construction applications, as well as currency impacts. Sequentially, net sales declined due to value chain destocking and seasonality in building & construction.

    Industrial Solutions business reported lower net sales compared to the year-ago period, as strong demand for pharmaceutical and energy applications was more than offset by lower volumes in coatings and industrial markets. Sequentially, net sales decreased as local price declines and lower demand in industrial end-markets were partly offset by a seasonal increase in deicing fluid demand.

    Performance Materials & Coatings


    Three Months Ended Dec 31

    Three Months Ended Sept 30

    In millions, except margin
    percentages

    4Q22

    4Q21

    vs. SQLY

    [B / (W)]

    3Q22

    vs. PQ

    [B / (W)]

    Net Sales

    $2,058

    $2,558

    $(500)

    $2,654

    $(596)

    Operating EBIT

    $(130)

    $295

    $(425)

    $302

    $(432)

    Operating EBIT Margin

    (6.3) %

    11.5 %

    (1,780) bps  

    11.4 %

    (1,770) bps  

    Equity Earnings

    $4

    $2

    $2

    $1

    $3

    Performance Materials & Coatings segment net sales in the quarter were $2.1 billion, down 20% versus the year-ago period. Local price decreased 2% year-over-year, as price gains for performance silicones and architectural coatings were more than offset by lower pricing for siloxanes and acrylic monomers. Currency decreased net sales by 5%. Volume declined 13% year-over-year, as resilient demand in mobility was more than offset by declines primarily in building & construction end-markets. On a sequential basis, net sales were down 22% due to lower demand for coatings, industrial, and building & construction applications, as well as local price declines for siloxanes and acrylic monomers. 

    Operating EBIT was a loss of $130 million, compared to earnings of $295 million in the year-ago period due to local price declines in siloxanes and acrylic monomers and lower operating rates in the quarter to align with end-market dynamics. Sequentially, Op. EBIT declined $432 million, driven by lower prices, demand and operating rates.

    Consumer Solutions business reported a decrease in net sales versus the year-ago period, as local price gains for performance silicones applications were more than offset by lower demand and prices for siloxanes. Sequentially, net sales declined due to decreased demand in electronics and personal care end-markets, driven by year-end destocking in the value chain as well as lower demand and local prices for siloxanes.  

    Coatings & Performance Monomers business reported lower net sales compared to the year-ago period. Local price gains for architectural and industrial coatings were more than offset by price declines in acrylic monomers. Volume declined year-over-year on decreased demand for coatings applications in the U.S. & Canada and EMEAI, compounded by value chain restocking in the year-ago period. Sequentially, net sales declined primarily due to seasonally lower demand and value chain destocking for coatings applications in the U.S. & Canada and EMEAI.

    OUTLOOK

    "As we enter 2023, we remain focused on managing near-term dynamics while continuing to position the company for long-term value creation," said Fitterling. "While we see initial positive signs from moderating inflation in the U.S., improving outlook for energy in Europe, and re-opening in China, we continue to be prudent and proactive by implementing a playbook of targeted actions focused on optimizing labor and purchased service costs, reducing turnaround spending, and enhancing productivity. These actions are collectively expected to deliver $1 billion in cost savings. Going forward, we will continue to maintain our disciplined and balanced approach to capital allocation and focus on cash flow generation, while executing our strategic priorities for long-term sustainable and profitable growth."

    Conference Call
    Dow will host a live webcast of its fourth quarter earnings conference call with investors to discuss its results, business outlook and other matters today at 8:00 a.m. ET. The webcast and slide presentation that accompany the conference call will be posted on the events and presentations page of investors.dow.com.

    About Dow
    Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance leadership to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 37,800 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $57 billion in 2022. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

    Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements

    Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements often address expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and other matters, and often contain words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "will," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," "would" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words or phrases.

    Forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond Dow's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements and speak only as of the date the statements were made. These factors include, but are not limited to: sales of Dow's products; Dow's expenses, future revenues and profitability; the continuing global and regional economic impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic and other public health-related risks and events on Dow's business; any sanction, export restrictions, supply chain disruptions or increased economic uncertainty related to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; capital requirements and need for and availability of financing; unexpected barriers in the development of technology, including with respect to Dow's contemplated capital and operating projects; Dow's ability to realize its commitment to carbon neutrality on the contemplated timeframe; size of the markets for Dow's products and services and ability to compete in such markets; failure to develop and market new products and optimally manage product life cycles; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Dow's products; significant litigation and environmental matters and related contingencies and unexpected expenses; the success of competing technologies that are or may become available; the ability to protect Dow's intellectual property in the United States and abroad; developments related to contemplated restructuring activities and proposed divestitures or acquisitions such as workforce reduction, manufacturing facility and/or asset closure and related exit and disposal activities, and the benefits and costs associated with each of the foregoing; fluctuations in energy and raw material prices; management of process safety and product stewardship; changes in relationships with Dow's significant customers and suppliers; changes in consumer preferences and demand; changes in laws and regulations, political conditions or industry development; global economic and capital markets conditions, such as inflation, market uncertainty, interest and currency exchange rates, and equity and commodity prices; business or supply disruptions; security threats, such as acts of sabotage, terrorism or war including the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; weather events and natural disasters; and disruptions in Dow's information technology networks and systems; and risks related to Dow's separation from DowDuPont Inc. such as Dow's obligation to indemnify DuPont de Nemours, Inc. and/or Corteva, Inc. for certain liabilities.

    Where, in any forward-looking statement, an expectation or belief as to future results or events is expressed, such expectation or belief is based on the current plans and expectations of management and expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the expectation or belief will result or be achieved or accomplished. A detailed discussion of principal risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the section titled "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These are not the only risks and uncertainties that Dow faces. There may be other risks and uncertainties that Dow is unable to identify at this time or that Dow does not currently expect to have a material impact on its business. If any of those risks or uncertainties develops into an actual event, it could have a material adverse effect on Dow's business. Dow Inc. and TDCC assume no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities and other applicable laws.           

     

    Non-GAAP Financial Measures
    This earnings release includes information that does not conform to U.S. GAAP and are considered non-GAAP measures. Management uses these measures internally for planning, forecasting and evaluating the performance of the Company's segments, including allocating resources. Dow's management believes that these non-GAAP measures best reflect the ongoing performance of the Company during the periods presented and provide more relevant and meaningful information to investors as they provide insight with respect to ongoing operating results of the Company and a more useful comparison of year-over-year results. These non-GAAP measures supplement the Company's U.S. GAAP disclosures and should not be viewed as alternatives to U.S. GAAP measures of performance. Furthermore, such non-GAAP measures may not be consistent with similar measures provided or used by other companies. Non-GAAP measures included in this release are defined below. Reconciliations for these non-GAAP measures to U.S. GAAP are provided in the Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures section starting on page 11. Dow does not provide forward-looking U.S. GAAP financial measures or a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, unusual gains and losses, foreign currency exchange gains or losses and potential future asset impairments, as well as discrete taxable events, without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on U.S. GAAP results for the guidance period.

    Operating Earnings Per Share is defined as "Earnings per common share - diluted" excluding the after-tax impact of significant items.

    Operating EBIT is defined as earnings (i.e., "Income before income taxes") before interest, excluding the impact of significant items.

    Operating EBIT Margin is defined as Operating EBIT as a percentage of net sales.

    Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings (i.e., "Income before income taxes") before interest, depreciation and amortization, excluding the impact of significant items.

    Free Cash Flow is defined as "Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations," less capital expenditures. Under this definition, Free Cash Flow represents the cash generated by the Company from operations after investing in its asset base. Free Cash Flow, combined with cash balances and other sources of liquidity, represent the cash available to fund obligations and provide returns to shareholders. Free Cash Flow is an integral financial measure used in the Company's financial planning process.

    Cash Flow Conversion is defined as "Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations," divided by Operating EBITDA. Management believes Cash Flow Conversion is an important financial metric as it helps the Company determine how efficiently it is converting its earnings into cash flow.

    Operating Return on Invested Capital ("ROC") is defined as net operating profit after tax, excluding the impact of significant items, divided by total average capital, also referred to as ROIC.

     

    Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
    Consolidated Statements of Income


    In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended

    Twelve Months Ended

    Dec 31,
    2022

    Dec 31,
    2021

    Dec 31,
    2022

    Dec 31,
    2021

    Net sales

    $   11,859

    $   14,364

    $   56,902

    $   54,968

    Cost of sales

    10,656

    11,778

    48,338

    44,191

    Research and development expenses

    225

    225

    851

    857

    Selling, general and administrative expenses

    386

    436

    1,675

    1,645

    Amortization of intangibles

    80

    87

    336

    388

    Restructuring and asset related charges (credits) - net

    (68)

    (16)

    118

    6

    Equity in earnings (losses) of nonconsolidated affiliates

    (43)

    224

    268

    975

    Sundry income (expense) - net

    435

    190

    727

    (35)

    Interest income

    68

    20

    173

    55

    Interest expense and amortization of debt discount

    175

    170

    662

    731

    Income before income taxes

    865

    2,118

    6,090

    8,145

    Provision for income taxes

    218

    357

    1,450

    1,740

    Net income

    647

    1,761

    4,640

    6,405

    Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

    34

    25

    58

    94

    Net income available for Dow Inc. common stockholders

    $       613

    $     1,736

    $     4,582

    $     6,311






    Per common share data:





    Earnings per common share - basic

    $      0.86

    $      2.34

    $      6.32

    $      8.44

    Earnings per common share - diluted

    $      0.85

    $      2.32

    $      6.28

    $      8.38






    Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic

    709.2

    738.1

    721.0

    743.6

    Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted

    713.0

    743.3

    725.6

    749.0

     

    Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
    Consolidated Balance Sheets


    In millions, except share amounts (Unaudited)

    Dec 31,
    2022

    Dec 31,
    2021

    Assets



    Current Assets



    Cash and cash equivalents

    $         3,886

    $         2,988

    Accounts and notes receivable:



    Trade (net of allowance for doubtful receivables - 2022: $110; 2021: $54)

    5,611

    6,841

    Other

    2,144

    2,713

    Inventories

    6,988

    7,372

    Other current assets

    1,848

    934

    Total current assets

    20,477

    20,848

    Investments



    Investment in nonconsolidated affiliates

    1,589

    2,045

    Other investments (investments carried at fair value - 2022: $1,757; 2021: $2,079)

    2,793

    3,193

    Noncurrent receivables

    666

    478

    Total investments

    5,048

    5,716

    Property



    Property

    58,055

    57,604

    Less: Accumulated depreciation

    37,613

    37,049

    Net property

    20,442

    20,555

    Other Assets



    Goodwill

    8,644

    8,764

    Other intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization - 2022: $5,022; 2021: $4,725)

    2,442

    2,881

    Operating lease right-of-use assets

    1,227

    1,412

    Deferred income tax assets

    960

    1,358

    Deferred charges and other assets

    1,363

    1,456

    Total other assets

    14,636

    15,871

    Total Assets

    $       60,603

    $       62,990

    Liabilities and Equity



    Current Liabilities



    Notes payable

    $            362

    $            161

    Long-term debt due within one year

    362

    231

    Accounts payable:



    Trade

    4,940

    5,577

    Other

    2,276

    2,839

    Operating lease liabilities - current

    287

    314

    Income taxes payable

    334

    623

    Accrued and other current liabilities

    2,770

    3,481

    Total current liabilities

    11,331

    13,226

    Long-Term Debt

    14,698

    14,280

    Other Noncurrent Liabilities



    Deferred income tax liabilities

    1,110

    506

    Pension and other postretirement benefits - noncurrent

    3,808

    7,557

    Asbestos-related liabilities - noncurrent

    857

    931

    Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent

    997

    1,149

    Other noncurrent obligations

    6,555

    6,602

    Total other noncurrent liabilities

    13,327

    16,745

    Stockholders' Equity



    Common stock (authorized 5,000,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value each;

    issued 2022: 771,678,525 shares; 2021: 764,226,882 shares)

    8

    8

    Additional paid-in capital

    8,540

    8,151

    Retained earnings

    23,180

    20,623

    Accumulated other comprehensive loss

    (7,139)

    (8,977)

    Unearned ESOP shares

    (15)

    Treasury stock at cost (2022: 66,798,605 shares; 2021: 29,011,573 shares)

    (3,871)

    (1,625)

    Dow Inc.'s stockholders' equity

    20,718

    18,165

    Noncontrolling interests

    529

    574

    Total equity

    21,247

    18,739

    Total Liabilities and Equity

    $       60,603

    $       62,990

     

    Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
    Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows


    In millions (Unaudited) For the years ended Dec 31,

    2022

    2021

    Operating Activities



    Net income

    $       4,640

    $       6,405

    Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



    Depreciation and amortization

    2,758

    2,842

    Provision for deferred income tax

    79

    278

    Earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates less than (in excess of) dividends received

    696

    (651)

    Net periodic pension benefit cost

    23

    39

    Pension contributions

    (235)

    (1,219)

    Net gain on sales of assets, businesses and investments

    (19)

    (105)

    Restructuring and asset related charges - net

    118

    6

    Other net loss

    212

    921

    Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquired and divested companies:



    Accounts and notes receivable

    1,187

    (2,132)

    Inventories

    347

    (1,768)

    Accounts payable

    (1,255)

    2,458

    Other assets and liabilities, net

    (1,065)

    (5)

    Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations

    7,486

    7,069

    Cash used for operating activities - discontinued operations

    (11)

    (60)

    Cash provided by operating activities

    7,475

    7,009

    Investing Activities



    Capital expenditures

    (1,823)

    (1,501)

    Investment in gas field developments

    (190)

    (92)

    Purchases of previously leased assets

    (7)

    (694)

    Proceeds from sales of property and businesses, net of cash divested

    32

    68

    Acquisitions of property and businesses, net of cash acquired

    (228)

    (129)

    Investments in and loans to nonconsolidated affiliates

    (148)

    Distributions and loan repayments from nonconsolidated affiliates

    52

    51

    Proceeds from sales of ownership interests in nonconsolidated affiliates

    11

    Purchases of investments

    (1,366)

    (1,366)

    Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments

    747

    759

    Other investing activities, net

    (50)

    (10)

    Cash used for investing activities

    (2,970)

    (2,914)

    Financing Activities



    Changes in short-term notes payable

    253

    (48)

    Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt greater than three months

    144

    Payments on short-term debt greater than three months

    (14)

    (130)

    Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

    1,667

    109

    Payments on long-term debt

    (1,006)

    (2,771)

    Purchases of treasury stock

    (2,325)

    (1,000)

    Proceeds from issuance of stock

    212

    320

    Transaction financing, debt issuance and other costs

    (24)

    (537)

    Employee taxes paid for share-based payment arrangements

    (35)

    (12)

    Distributions to noncontrolling interests

    (83)

    (73)

    Dividends paid to stockholders

    (2,006)

    (2,073)

    Cash used for financing activities

    (3,361)

    (6,071)

    Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

    (237)

    (99)

    Summary



    Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

    907

    (2,075)

    Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

    3,033

    5,108

    Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year

    $       3,940

    $       3,033

    Less: Restricted cash and cash equivalents, included in "Other current assets"

    54

    45

    Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

    $       3,886

    $       2,988

     

    Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
    Net Sales by Segment and Geographic Region


    Net Sales by Segment

    Three Months Ended

    Twelve Months Ended

    In millions (Unaudited)

    Dec 31,
    2022

    Dec 31,
    2021

    Dec 31,
    2022

    Dec 31,
    2021

    Packaging & Specialty Plastics

    $     6,073

    $     7,189

    $   29,260

    $   28,128

    Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure

    3,653

    4,548

    16,606

    16,851

    Performance Materials & Coatings

    2,058

    2,558

    10,764

    9,672

    Corporate

    75

    69

    272

    317

    Total

    $   11,859

    $   14,364

    $   56,902

    $   54,968

    U.S. & Canada

    $     4,367

    $     5,182

    $   20,945

    $   19,613

    EMEAI 1

    3,808

    5,086

    19,631

    19,746

    Asia Pacific

    2,347

    2,620

    10,344

    10,043

    Latin America

    1,337

    1,476

    5,982

    5,566

    Total

    $   11,859

    $   14,364

    $   56,902

    $   54,968

     

    Net Sales Variance by Segment and
    Geographic Region

    Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2022

    Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2022


    Local
    Price &
    Product
    Mix

    Currency

    Volume

    Total

    Local
    Price &
    Product
    Mix

    Currency

    Volume

    Total


    Percent change from prior year


    Packaging & Specialty Plastics

    (9) %

    (3) %

    (4) %

    (16) %

    7 %

    (3) %

    — %

    4 %


    Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure

    (1)

    (5)

    (14)

    (20)

    11

    (5)

    (7)

    (1)


    Performance Materials & Coatings

    (2)

    (5)

    (13)

    (20)

    21

    (4)

    (6)

    11


    Total

    (5) %

    (4) %

    (8) %

    (17) %

    11 %

    (4) %

    (3) %

    4 %


    Total, excluding the Hydrocarbons &
      Energy business

    (4) %

    (4) %

    (9) %

    (17) %

    10 %

    (4) %

    (5) %

    1 %


    U.S. & Canada

    (7) %

    — %

    (9) %

    (16) %

    6 %

    — %

    1 %

    7 %


    EMEAI 1

    1

    (8)

    (18)

    (25)

    18

    (9)

    (10)

    (1)


    Asia Pacific

    (10)

    (5)

    5

    (10)

    6

    (3)

    3


    Latin America

    (8)

    (1)

    (9)

    6

    1

    7


    Total

    (5) %

    (4) %

    (8) %

    (17) %

    11 %

    (4) %

    (3) %

    4 %


     

    Net Sales Variance by Segment and Geographic Region

    Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2022


    Local
    Price &
    Product
    Mix

    Currency

    Volume

    Total


    Percent change from prior quarter


    Packaging & Specialty Plastics

    (9) %

    (1) %

    (7) %

    (17) %


    Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure

    (2)

    (1)

    (7)

    (10)


    Performance Materials & Coatings

    (6)

    (1)

    (15)

    (22)


    Total

    (6) %

    (1) %

    (9) %

    (16) %


    Total, excluding the Hydrocarbons & Energy business

    (6) %

    (1) %

    (6) %

    (13) %


    U.S. & Canada

    (7) %

    — %

    (11) %

    (18) %


    EMEAI 1

    (5)

    (1)

    (12)

    (18)


    Asia Pacific

    (6)

    (2)

    (1)

    (9)


    Latin America

    (9)

    (6)

    (15)


    Total

    (6) %

    (1) %

    (9) %

    (16) %


  • Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India.

    •  

    Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
    Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures


    Operating EBIT by Segment


    Three Months Ended

    Twelve Months Ended

    In millions (Unaudited)


    Dec 31,
    2022

    Dec 31,
    2021

    Dec 31,
    2022

    Dec 31,
    2021

    Packaging & Specialty Plastics


    $       655

    $     1,442

    $     4,110

    $     6,638

    Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure


    164

    595

    1,418

    2,282

    Performance Materials & Coatings


    (130)

    295

    1,328

    866

    Corporate


    (88)

    (67)

    (266)

    (253)

    Total


    $       601

    $     2,265

    $     6,590

    $     9,533







    Depreciation and Amortization by Segment


    Three Months Ended

    Twelve Months Ended

    In millions (Unaudited)


    Dec 31,
    2022

    Dec 31,
    2021

    Dec 31,
    2022

    Dec 31,
    2021

    Packaging & Specialty Plastics


    $       320

    $       316

    $     1,396

    $     1,358

    Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure


    132

    131

    550

    612

    Performance Materials & Coatings


    197

    200

    789

    842

    Corporate


    5

    8

    23

    30

    Total


    $       654

    $       655

    $     2,758

    $     2,842







    Operating EBITDA by Segment


    Three Months Ended

    Twelve Months Ended

    In millions (Unaudited)


    Dec 31,
    2022

    Dec 31,
    2021

    Dec 31,
    2022

    Dec 31,
    2021

    Packaging & Specialty Plastics


    $       975

    $     1,758

    $     5,506

    $     7,996

    Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure


    296

    726

    1,968

    2,894

    Performance Materials & Coatings


    67

    495

    2,117

    1,708

    Corporate


    (83)

    (59)

    (243)

    (223)

    Total


    $     1,255

    $     2,920

    $     9,348

    $   12,375







    Equity in Earnings (Losses) of Nonconsolidated
    Affiliates by Segment


    Three Months Ended

    Twelve Months Ended

    In millions (Unaudited)


    Dec 31,
    2022

    Dec 31,
    2021

    Dec 31,
    2022

    Dec 31,
    2021

    Packaging & Specialty Plastics


    $         56

    $       130

    $       359

    $       490

    Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure


    (96)

    90

    (91)

    471

    Performance Materials & Coatings


    4

    2

    10

    7

    Corporate


    (7)

    2

    (10)

    7

    Total


    $        (43)

    $       224

    $       268

    $       975







    Reconciliation of "Net Income" to "Operating EBIT"

    Three Months Ended

    Twelve Months Ended

    In millions (Unaudited)

    Sep 30,
    2022

    Dec 31,
    2022

    Dec 31,
    2021

    Dec 31,
    2022

    Dec 31,
    2021

    Net income

    $       760

    $       647

    $     1,761

    $     4,640

    $     6,405

    + Provision for income taxes

    241

    218

    357

    1,450

    1,740

    Income before income taxes

    $     1,001

    $       865

    $     2,118

    $     6,090

    $     8,145

    -  Interest income

    41

    68

    20

    173

    55

    + Interest expense and amortization of debt discount

    155

    175

    170

    662

    731

    -  Significant items

    (80)

    371

    3

    (11)

    (712)

    Operating EBIT (non-GAAP)

    $     1,195

    $       601

    $     2,265

    $     6,590

    $     9,533

     

    Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
    Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures


    Significant Items Impacting Results for the Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2022

    In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)

    Pretax 1

    Net
    Income 2

    EPS 3

    Income Statement Classification

    Reported results

    $       865

    $       613

    $      0.85


    Less: Significant items





    Digitalization program costs 4

    (76)

    (64)

    (0.09)

    Cost of sales ($62 million); R&D ($2 million);
      SG&A ($12 million)

    Restructuring, implementation costs and
      asset related charges - net 5

    (9)

    (7)

    (0.01)

    Cost of sales ($7 million); R&D ($1 million);
      SG&A ($1 million)

    Russia / Ukraine conflict charges 6

    68

    56

    0.08

    Restructuring and asset related charges - net

    Litigation related charges, awards and
      adjustments 7

    381

    288

    0.40

    Sundry income (expense) - net

    Indemnifications and other transaction related
      costs 8

    7

    7

    0.01

    Sundry income (expense) - net

    Total significant items

    $       371

    $       280

    $      0.39


    Operating results (non-GAAP)

    $       494

    $       333

    $      0.46


     

    Significant Items Impacting Results for the Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2021

    In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)

    Pretax 1

    Net
    Income 2

    EPS 3

    Income Statement Classification

    Reported results

    $    2,118

    $    1,736

    $      2.32


    Less: Significant items





    Digitalization program costs 4

    (48)

    (38)

    (0.05)

    Cost of sales ($40 million); R&D ($2 million);
      SG&A ($6 million)

    Restructuring, implementation costs and
      asset related credits - net 5

    Cost of sales ($11 million); R&D ($3 million);
      SG&A ($2 million); offset by Restructuring,
      goodwill impairment and asset related
      charges - net $16 million

    Net gain on divestiture and asset sale

    16

    16

    0.02

    Sundry income (expense) - net

    Indemnification and other transaction related
      costs 8

    35

    35

    0.05

    Sundry income (expense) - net

    Income tax related items 9

    111

    0.15

    Provision for income taxes on continuing
      operations

    Total significant items

    $            3

    $       124

    $      0.17


    Operating results (non-GAAP)

    $    2,115

    $    1,612

    $      2.15


  • "Income before income taxes."
  • "Net income available for Dow Inc. common stockholders." The income tax effect on significant items was calculated based upon the enacted tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment.
  • "Earnings per common share - diluted," which includes the impact of participating securities in accordance with the two-class method.
  • Costs associated with implementing the Company's Digital Acceleration program.
  • Includes restructuring charges, asset related charges, and costs associated with implementing the Company's 2020 Restructuring Program.
  • Partial reversal of certain asset related reserves recorded in the first quarter of 2022 related to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
  • Related to a gain associated with a legal matter with Nova Chemicals Corporation and a gain related to an adjustment of the Dow Silicones breast implant liability.
  • Primarily related to charges associated with agreements entered into with DuPont and Corteva as part of the separation and distribution which, among other matters, provides for cross-indemnities and allocations of obligations and liabilities for periods prior to, at and after the completion of the separation.
  • Related to reversals of certain tax valuation allowances partially offset by charges related to uncertain tax positions.

    •  

    Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
    Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures


    Significant Items Impacting Results for the Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2022

    In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)

    Pretax 1

    Net
    Income 2

    EPS 3

    Income Statement Classification

    Reported results

    $    6,090

    $    4,582

    $      6.28


    Less: Significant items





    Digitalization program costs 4

    (230)

    (183)

    (0.25)

    Cost of sales ($199 million); R&D ($6 million);
      SG&A ($25 million)

    Restructuring, implementation costs and
      asset related charges - net 5

    (40)

    (32)

    (0.04)

    Cost of sales ($30 million); R&D ($6 million);
      SG&A ($4 million)

    Russia / Ukraine conflict charges 6

    (118)

    (86)

    (0.11)

    Restructuring and asset related charges - net

    Loss on early extinguishment of debt

    (8)

    (6)

    (0.01)

    Sundry income (expense) - net

    Litigation related charges, awards and
      adjustments 7

    381

    288

    0.40

    Sundry income (expense) - net

    Indemnifications and other transaction related
      costs 8

    4

    4

    0.01

    Sundry income (expense) - net

     Income tax related items

    25

    0.03

    Provision for income taxes on continuing
      operations

    Total significant items

    $        (11)

    $         10

    $      0.03


    Operating results (non-GAAP)

    $    6,101

    $    4,572

    $      6.25


     

    Significant Items Impacting Results for the Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2021

    In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)

    Pretax 1

    Net
    Income 2

    EPS 3

    Income Statement Classification

    Reported results

    $    8,145

    $    6,311

    $      8.38


    Less: Significant items





    Digitalization program costs 4

    (169)

    (132)

    (0.17)

    Cost of sales ($146 million); R&D ($4 million);
      SG&A ($19 million)

    Restructuring, implementation costs and
      asset related charges - net 5

    (69)

    (55)

    (0.07)

    Cost of sales ($50 million); R&D ($8 million);
      SG&A ($5 million); Restructuring, goodwill
      impairment and asset related charges - net
      ($6 million)

    Loss on early extinguishment of debt

    (574)

    (471)

    (0.63)

    Sundry income (expense) - net

    Net gain on divestitures and asset sale

    16

    16

    0.02

    Sundry income (expense) - net

    Litigation related charges, awards and
      adjustments

    54

    42

    0.06

    Sundry income (expense) - net

    Indemnification and other transaction related
      costs 8

    30

    30

    0.04

    Sundry income (expense) - net

     Income tax related items 9

    111

    0.15

    Provision for income taxes on continuing
      operations

      Total significant items

    $     (712)

    $     (459)

    $    (0.60)


    Operating results (non-GAAP)

    $    8,857

    $    6,770

    $      8.98


  • "Income before income taxes."
  • "Net income available for Dow Inc. common stockholders." The income tax effect on significant items was calculated based upon the enacted tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment.
  • "Earnings per common share - diluted," which includes the impact of participating securities in accordance with the two-class method.
  • Costs associated with implementing the Company's Digital Acceleration program.
  • Includes restructuring charges, asset related charges, and costs associated with implementing the Company's 2020 Restructuring Program.
  • Asset related charges including inventory write-downs, bad debt reserves, and impairments of other assets related to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
  • Related to a gain associated with a legal matter with Nova Chemicals Corporation and a gain related to an adjustment of the Dow Silicones breast implant liability.
  • Primarily related to charges associated with agreements entered into with DuPont and Corteva as part of the separation and distribution which, among other matters, provides for cross-indemnities and allocations of obligations and liabilities for periods prior to, at and after the completion of the separation.
  • Related to reversals of certain tax valuation allowances partially offset by charges related to uncertain tax positions.

    •  

    Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
    Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures


    Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

    Three Months Ended

    Twelve Months Ended

    In millions (Unaudited)

    Dec 31,
    2022

    Dec 31,
    2021

    Dec 31,
    2022

    Dec 31,
    2021

    Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations (GAAP)

    $       2,078

    $       2,557

    $       7,486

    $       7,069

    Capital expenditures

    (599)

    (466)

    (1,823)

    (1,501)

    Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) 1

    $       1,479

    $       2,091

    $       5,663

    $       5,568

  • Free Cash Flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 reflects a $1 billion elective pension contribution.

    •  

    Reconciliation of Cash Flow Conversion

    Three Months Ended


    Mar 31,
    2022

    Jun 30,
    2022

    Sep 30,
    2022

    Dec 31,
    2022


    In millions (Unaudited)


    Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations (GAAP)

    $    1,612

    $    1,856

    $    1,940

    $    2,078


    Operating EBITDA (non-GAAP)

    $    3,171

    $    3,059

    $    1,863

    $    1,255


    Cash Flow Conversion (Operating EBITDA to cash flow from operations)
      (non-GAAP)

    50.8 %

    60.7 %

    104.1 %

    165.6 %


    Cash Flow Conversion - trailing twelve months (non-GAAP)


    80.1 %


     

    For further information, please contact:


    Investors:

    Pankaj Gupta

    pgupta@dow.com

    +1 989-638-5265

    Media:

    Kyle Bandlow

    kbandlow@dow.com

    +1 989-638-2417

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/DowNewsroom 
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dow/ 
    LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/dow-chemical 
    Instagram: http://instagram.com/dow_official 

     

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dow-reports-fourth-quarter-2022-results-301731402.html

    SOURCE The Dow Chemical Company

    Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
    Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
    Jetzt informieren!

    Nachrichten zu Dow Incmehr Nachrichten

    Analysen zu Dow Incmehr Analysen

    02.06.21 Dow Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
    11.05.21 Dow Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
    Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien in diesem Artikel

    Dow Inc 54,47 10,69% Dow Inc

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Ruhiger letzter Handelstag der Woche: US-Börsen mit freundlicher Tendenz -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel kaum bewegt -- Asiatische Börsen tendierten etwas höher
    Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich im Freitagshandel von seiner freundlichen Seite. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt pendelte in einer engen Range um die Nulllinie. An der Wall Street geht es freundlich zu, aber auch hier halten sich die Ausschläge in Grenzen. Vor dem Wochenende ging es an den Märkten in Fernost leicht aufwärts.

    Nachrichten

    pagehit
    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen