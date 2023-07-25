25.07.2023 12:00:00

Dow reports second quarter 2023 results

MIDLAND, Mich., July 25, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE: DOW):

www.dow.com (PRNewsfoto/The Dow Chemical Company)

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • GAAP earnings per share was $0.68; operating earnings per share (EPS)1 was $0.75, compared to $2.31 in the year-ago period and $0.58 in the prior quarter. Operating EPS excludes significant items in the quarter, totaling $0.07 per share, primarily related to costs associated with the Company's 2023 Restructuring Program.
  • Net sales were $11.4 billion, down 27% versus the year-ago period. Declines in all operating segments reflected lower demand and prices due to slower macroeconomic activity. Sales were down 4% sequentially, as volume gains were more than offset by lower local prices.
  • Volume decreased 8% versus the year-ago period, led by a 14% decline in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India (EMEAI). Sequentially, volume increased by 1%, driven by gains in Asia Pacific and Latin America.
  • Local price declined 18% versus the year-ago period and 5% sequentially, with declines in all operating segments and regions due to lower demand and global energy and feedstock costs.
  • Currency decreased net sales by 1% year-over-year and was flat sequentially.
  • Equity losses were $57 million, compared to equity earnings of $195 million in the year-ago period, primarily driven by declines at Sadara. Equity losses were $48 million in the prior quarter. Sequentially, the earnings decline was primarily driven by lower product prices, reflecting the impact of a slow recovery in China.
  • GAAP net income was $501 million. Operating EBIT1 was $885 million, down from $2.4 billion in the year-ago period, with declines in all operating segments primarily driven by lower local prices. Sequentially, Op. EBIT was up $177 million, primarily driven by Packaging & Specialty Plastics.
  • Cash provided by operating activities – continuing operations was more than $1.3 billion, down $509 million year-over-year and up $816 million compared to the prior quarter. The Company delivered cash flow conversion1 of 98% on a trailing 12-month basis.
  • Returns to shareholders totaled $743 million in the quarter, including $493 million in dividends and $250 million in share repurchases.

SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS


Three Months Ended June 30

Three Months Ended March 31

In millions, except per share amounts

2Q23

2Q22

vs. SQLY

[B / (W)]

1Q23

vs. PQ

[B / (W)]

Net Sales

$11,420

$15,664

$(4,244)

$11,851

$(431)

GAAP Income (Loss), Net of Tax

$501

$1,681

$(1,180)

$(73)

$574

Operating EBIT¹

$885

$2,375

$(1,490)

$708

$177

Operating EBIT Margin¹

7.7 %

15.2 %

(750) bps  

6.0 %

170 bps  

Operating EBITDA¹

$1,534

$3,059

$(1,525)

$1,356

$178

GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$0.68

$2.26

$(1.58)

$(0.13)

$0.81

Operating Earnings Per Share¹

$0.75

$2.31

$(1.56)

$0.58

$0.17

Cash Provided by Operating
Activities – Cont. Ops

$1,347

$1,856

$(509)

$531

$816

  • Op. Earnings Per Share, Op. EBIT, Op. EBIT Margin, Op. EBITDA, and Cash Flow Conversion are non-GAAP measures.
    See page 6 for further discussion.

    • CEO QUOTE

    Jim Fitterling, chair and chief executive officer, commented on the quarter:

    "Team Dow delivered sequential earnings improvement and generated operating cash flow of more than $1.3 billion in the second quarter. We proactively navigated the challenging near-term macro environment by implementing our targeted cost savings actions while capitalizing on our advantaged feedstock position and participation in attractive end-markets. Year-to-date, we have returned nearly $1.4 billion to shareholders through our industry-leading dividend and share repurchases, reflecting our ongoing commitment to strong cash generation. Altogether, we remain well-positioned to execute our financial and operational playbook and advance our Decarbonize and Grow strategy to continue to create value for all our stakeholders."

    SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS

    Packaging & Specialty Plastics


    Three Months Ended June 30

    Three Months Ended March 31

    In millions, except margin
    percentages

    2Q23

    2Q22

    vs. SQLY

    [B / (W)]

    1Q23

    vs. PQ

    [B / (W)]

    Net Sales

    $5,940

    $8,233

    $(2,293)

    $6,114

    $(174)

    Operating EBIT

    $918

    $1,436

    $(518)

    $642

    $276

    Operating EBIT Margin

    15.5 %

    17.4 %

    (190) bps  

    10.5 %

    500 bps  

    Equity Earnings

    $19

    $138

    $(119)

    $21

    $(2)

    Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment net sales in the quarter were $5.9 billion, down 28% versus the year-ago period. Local price decreased 21% year-over-year due to lower ethylene and polyethylene prices across all regions driven by lower global energy and feedstock costs. Volume declined 7% year-over-year, primarily in EMEAI, driven by lower demand for olefins and aromatics. On a sequential basis, net sales decreased by 3%, as volume gains in Asia Pacific and Latin America were more than offset by lower third-party energy sales.

    Equity earnings were $19 million, down $119 million compared to the year-ago period, primarily due to lower integrated polyethylene margins at the Company's principal joint ventures and planned maintenance turnaround activity at Sadara. Equity earnings were down slightly on a sequential basis.

    Operating EBIT was $918 million, compared to $1.4 billion in the year-ago period due to lower integrated polyethylene margins. Sequentially, Op. EBIT improved by $276 million driven by lower energy and feedstock costs.

    Packaging and Specialty Plastics business reported a net sales decline versus the year-ago period due to lower polyethylene prices across all regions from reduced input costs. Sequentially, net sales increased, driven by higher global polyethylene demand primarily in flexible packaging, and licensing revenue.

    Hydrocarbons & Energy business reported a net sales decline compared to the year-ago period, primarily in EMEAI and driven by lower olefin and aromatic sales. Sequentially, net sales decreased due to lower third-party power and steam sales.

    Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure


    Three Months Ended June 30

    Three Months Ended March 31

    In millions, except margin
    percentages

    2Q23

    2Q22

    vs. SQLY

    [B / (W)]

    1Q23

    vs. PQ

    [B / (W)]

    Net Sales

    $3,177

    $4,370

    $(1,193)

    $3,378

    $(201)

    Operating EBIT

    $(35)

    $426

    $(461)

    $123

    $(158)

    Operating EBIT Margin

    (1.1) %

    9.7 %

    (1,080) bps  

    3.6 %

    (470) bps  

    Equity Earnings (Losses)

    $(83)

    $57

    $(140)

    $(73)

    $(10)

    Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment net sales were $3.2 billion, down 27% versus the year-ago period. Local price declined 15% year-over-year and currency decreased net sales by 1%. Volume was down 11% year-over-year, driven by lower demand for consumer durables, building & construction, and industrial applications. On a sequential basis, net sales declined 6% as volume gains were more than offset by local price declines.

    Equity losses for the segment were $83 million, compared to equity earnings of $57 million in the year-ago period, driven by lower local prices and demand at Sadara and the Kuwait joint ventures. Equity losses in the prior quarter were $73 million. Sequentially, the earnings decline was primarily driven by lower product prices.

    Operating EBIT was a loss of $35 million, compared to earnings of $426 million in the year-ago period, driven by lower local prices and demand in both businesses. On a sequential basis, Op. EBIT was down $158 million driven by lower prices and increased planned maintenance turnaround activity.

    Polyurethanes & Construction Chemicals business reported a net sales decrease compared to the year-ago period, driven by declines in local price for propylene oxide derivatives and reduced demand for consumer durables, building & construction, and industrial applications. Sequentially, net sales declined driven by lower local prices, which were partly offset by a modest seasonal improvement in demand for building & construction applications.

    Industrial Solutions business reported a decrease in net sales compared to the year-ago period, driven by local price declines and lower demand for coatings and industrial applications. Sequentially, net sales declined as lower local prices and a seasonal decrease in demand for deicing fluids were partly offset by improved supply availability following weather-related impacts and a third-party outage in the prior period. 

    Performance Materials & Coatings


    Three Months Ended June 30

    Three Months Ended March 31

    In millions, except margin
    percentages

    2Q23

    2Q22

    vs. SQLY

    [B / (W)]

    1Q23

    vs. PQ

    [B / (W)]

    Net Sales

    $2,197

    $3,003

    $(806)

    $2,276

    $(79)

    Operating EBIT

    $66

    $561

    $(495)

    $35

    $31

    Operating EBIT Margin

    3.0 %

    18.7 %

    (1,570) bps  

    1.5 %

     150 bps  

    Equity Earnings

    $6

    $2

    $4

    $3

    $3

    Performance Materials & Coatings segment net sales in the quarter were $2.2 billion, down 27% versus the year-ago period. Local price decreased 16% year-over-year, primarily driven by declines for siloxanes and acrylic monomers. Currency decreased net sales by 1%. Volume was down 10% year-over-year, with declines in both businesses and in all regions. On a sequential basis, net sales were down 3% as volume gains including a modest increase in seasonal demand in building & construction end-markets were more than offset by lower local prices in both businesses.

    Operating EBIT was $66 million, compared to $561 million in the year-ago period, driven by local price declines in siloxanes and lower global demand for silicones and coatings applications. Sequentially, Op. EBIT increased $31 million, driven primarily by seasonally higher volumes.

    Consumer Solutions business reported a decrease in net sales versus the year-ago period, as resilient demand for commercial building & construction and mobility applications was more than offset by lower local price and volume for siloxanes. Sequentially, net sales declined as seasonally higher volume for building & construction and resilient demand for electronics and industrial applications were more than offset by lower sales of siloxanes. 

    Coatings & Performance Monomers business reported a decrease in net sales compared to the year-ago period, led by declines in local price due to lower raw material costs. Sequentially, net sales increased as a modest seasonal increase in demand for industrial and architectural coatings was partly offset by local price declines.

    OUTLOOK

    "Looking ahead, we will continue to execute our near-term cost savings actions and advance our longer-term strategic priorities as we manage through a macro environment that is expected to remain challenging in the second half of the year," said Fitterling. "The actions we outlined in January are on track to deliver $1 billion of cost savings this year and we continue to benefit from the solid financial position and focus on cash flow generation we have demonstrated since Spin. Additionally, our disciplined and balanced capital allocation priorities continue to support our Decarbonize and Grow, and Transform the Waste investments to deliver long-term value creation for our stakeholders."

    Conference Call
    Dow will host a live webcast of its quarterly earnings conference call with investors to discuss its results, business outlook and other matters today at 8:00 a.m. ET. The webcast and slide presentation that accompany the conference call will be posted on the events and presentations page of investors.dow.com.

    About Dow
    Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance leadership to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 37,800 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $57 billion in 2022. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

    Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements

    Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements often address expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and other matters, and often contain words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "will," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," "would" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words or phrases.

    Forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond Dow's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements and speak only as of the date the statements were made. These factors include, but are not limited to: sales of Dow's products; Dow's expenses, future revenues and profitability; any global and regional economic impacts of a pandemic or other public health-related risks and events on Dow's business; any sanctions, export restrictions, supply chain disruptions or increased economic uncertainty related to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; capital requirements and need for and availability of financing; unexpected barriers in the development of technology, including with respect to Dow's contemplated capital and operating projects; Dow's ability to realize its commitment to carbon neutrality on the contemplated timeframe; size of the markets for Dow's products and services and ability to compete in such markets; failure to develop and market new products and optimally manage product life cycles; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Dow's products; significant litigation and environmental matters and related contingencies and unexpected expenses; the success of competing technologies that are or may become available; the ability to protect Dow's intellectual property in the United States and abroad; developments related to contemplated restructuring activities and proposed divestitures or acquisitions such as workforce reduction, manufacturing facility and/or asset closure and related exit and disposal activities, and the benefits and costs associated with each of the foregoing; fluctuations in energy and raw material prices; management of process safety and product stewardship; changes in relationships with Dow's significant customers and suppliers; changes in consumer preferences and demand; changes in laws and regulations, political conditions or industry development; global economic and capital markets conditions, such as inflation, market uncertainty, interest and currency exchange rates, and equity and commodity prices; business or supply disruptions; security threats, such as acts of sabotage, terrorism or war, including the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; weather events and natural disasters; disruptions in Dow's information technology networks and systems; and risks related to Dow's separation from DowDuPont Inc. such as Dow's obligation to indemnify DuPont de Nemours, Inc. and/or Corteva, Inc. for certain liabilities.

    Where, in any forward-looking statement, an expectation or belief as to future results or events is expressed, such expectation or belief is based on the current plans and expectations of management and expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the expectation or belief will result or be achieved or accomplished. A detailed discussion of principal risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the section titled "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These are not the only risks and uncertainties that Dow faces. There may be other risks and uncertainties that Dow is unable to identify at this time or that Dow does not currently expect to have a material impact on its business. If any of those risks or uncertainties develops into an actual event, it could have a material adverse effect on Dow's business. Dow Inc. and The Dow Chemical Company ("TDCC") assume no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities and other applicable laws.

    ®™ Trademark of The Dow Chemical Company ("Dow") or an affiliated company of Dow

    Non-GAAP Financial Measures
    This earnings release includes information that does not conform to GAAP and are considered non-GAAP measures. Management uses these measures internally for planning, forecasting and evaluating the performance of the Company's segments, including allocating resources. Dow's management believes that these non-GAAP measures best reflect the ongoing performance of the Company during the periods presented and provide more relevant and meaningful information to investors as they provide insight with respect to ongoing operating results of the Company and a more useful comparison of year-over-year results. These non-GAAP measures supplement the Company's GAAP disclosures and should not be viewed as alternatives to GAAP measures of performance. Furthermore, such non-GAAP measures may not be consistent with similar measures provided or used by other companies. Non-GAAP measures included in this release are defined below. Reconciliations for these non-GAAP measures to GAAP are provided in the Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures section starting on page 11. Dow does not provide forward-looking GAAP financial measures or a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, unusual gains and losses, foreign currency exchange gains or losses and potential future asset impairments, as well as discrete taxable events, without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP results for the guidance period.

    Operating Earnings Per Share is defined as "Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted" excluding the after-tax impact of significant items.

    Operating EBIT is defined as earnings (i.e., "Income (loss) before income taxes") before interest, excluding the impact of significant items.

    Operating EBIT Margin is defined as Operating EBIT as a percentage of net sales.

    Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings (i.e., "Income (loss) before income taxes") before interest, depreciation and amortization, excluding the impact of significant items.

    Free Cash Flow is defined as "Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations," less capital expenditures. Under this definition, Free Cash Flow represents the cash generated by the Company from operations after investing in its asset base. Free Cash Flow, combined with cash balances and other sources of liquidity, represent the cash available to fund obligations and provide returns to shareholders. Free Cash Flow is an integral financial measure used in the Company's financial planning process.

    Cash Flow Conversion is defined as "Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations," divided by Operating EBITDA. Management believes Cash Flow Conversion is an important financial metric as it helps the Company determine how efficiently it is converting its earnings into cash flow.

    Operating Return on Capital (ROC) is defined as net operating profit after tax, excluding the impact of significant items, divided by total average capital, also referred to as ROIC.

     

    Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries

    Consolidated Statements of Income


    In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended

    Six Months Ended

    Jun 30,
    2023

    Jun 30,
    2022

    Jun 30,
    2023

    Jun 30,
    2022

    Net sales

    $   11,420

    $   15,664

    $   23,271

    $   30,928

    Cost of sales

    9,875

    12,899

    20,504

    25,301

    Research and development expenses

    205

    217

    419

    435

    Selling, general and administrative expenses

    408

    435

    836

    933

    Amortization of intangibles

    81

    85

    162

    173

    Restructuring and asset related charges - net

    8

    549

    186

    Equity in earnings (losses) of nonconsolidated affiliates

    (57)

    195

    (105)

    369

    Sundry income (expense) - net

    31

    75

    110

    223

    Interest income

    66

    36

    142

    64

    Interest expense and amortization of debt discount

    172

    165

    357

    332

    Income before income taxes

    711

    2,169

    591

    4,224

    Provision for income taxes

    210

    488

    163

    991

    Net income

    501

    1,681

    428

    3,233

    Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

    16

    20

    36

    3

    Net income available for Dow Inc. common stockholders

    $       485

    $     1,661

    $       392

    $     3,230






    Per common share data:





    Earnings per common share - basic

    $      0.68

    $      2.28

    $      0.55

    $      4.40

    Earnings per common share - diluted

    $      0.68

    $      2.26

    $      0.54

    $      4.37






    Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic

    707.0

    725.7

    707.6

    730.2

    Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted

    709.9

    731.5

    710.7

    735.6

     

    Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
    Consolidated Balance Sheets


    In millions, except share amounts (Unaudited)

    Jun 30,
    2023

    Dec 31,
    2022

    Assets



    Current Assets



    Cash and cash equivalents

    $         2,924

    $         3,886

    Accounts and notes receivable:



    Trade (net of allowance for doubtful receivables - 2023: $105; 2022: $110)

    5,539

    5,611

    Other

    2,119

    2,144

    Inventories

    6,487

    6,988

    Other current assets

    1,480

    1,848

    Total current assets

    18,549

    20,477

    Investments



    Investment in nonconsolidated affiliates

    1,335

    1,589

    Other investments (investments carried at fair value - 2023: $1,802; 2022: $1,757)

    2,823

    2,793

    Noncurrent receivables

    561

    666

    Total investments

    4,719

    5,048

    Property



    Property

    59,145

    58,055

    Less: Accumulated depreciation

    38,743

    37,613

    Net property

    20,402

    20,442

    Other Assets



    Goodwill

    8,615

    8,644

    Other intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization - 2023: $5,201; 2022: $5,022)

    2,231

    2,442

    Operating lease right-of-use assets

    1,297

    1,227

    Deferred income tax assets

    1,075

    960

    Deferred charges and other assets

    1,406

    1,363

    Total other assets

    14,624

    14,636

    Total Assets

    $       58,294

    $       60,603

    Liabilities and Equity



    Current Liabilities



    Notes payable

    $            102

    $            362

    Long-term debt due within one year

    107

    362

    Accounts payable:



    Trade

    4,286

    4,940

    Other

    1,879

    2,276

    Operating lease liabilities - current

    317

    287

    Income taxes payable

    339

    334

    Accrued and other current liabilities

    2,619

    2,770

    Total current liabilities

    9,649

    11,331

    Long-Term Debt

    14,735

    14,698

    Other Noncurrent Liabilities



    Deferred income tax liabilities

    671

    1,110

    Pension and other postretirement benefits - noncurrent

    3,735

    3,808

    Asbestos-related liabilities - noncurrent

    819

    857

    Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent

    1,036

    997

    Other noncurrent obligations

    7,140

    6,555

    Total other noncurrent liabilities

    13,401

    13,327

    Stockholders' Equity



    Common stock (authorized 5,000,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value each;

    issued 2023: 775,474,359 shares; 2022: 771,678,525 shares)

    8

    8

    Additional paid-in capital

    8,661

    8,540

    Retained earnings

    22,570

    23,180

    Accumulated other comprehensive loss

    (7,067)

    (7,139)

    Treasury stock at cost (2023: 72,399,802 shares; 2022: 66,798,605 shares)

    (4,175)

    (3,871)

    Dow Inc.'s stockholders' equity

    19,997

    20,718

    Noncontrolling interests

    512

    529

    Total equity

    20,509

    21,247

    Total Liabilities and Equity

    $       58,294

    $       60,603

     

    Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
    Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows


    In millions (Unaudited)

    Six Months Ended

    Jun 30,
    2023

    Jun 30,
    2022

    Operating Activities



    Net income

    $           428

    $       3,233

    Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



    Depreciation and amortization

    1,297

    1,436

    Provision (credit) for deferred income tax

    (589)

    348

    Earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates less than dividends received

    267

    289

    Net periodic pension benefit cost (credit)

    (46)

    14

    Pension contributions

    (76)

    (89)

    Net (gain) loss on sales of assets, businesses and investments

    (51)

    6

    Restructuring and asset related charges - net

    549

    186

    Other net loss

    492

    92

    Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquired and divested companies:



    Accounts and notes receivable

    156

    (767)

    Inventories

    501

    (908)

    Accounts payable

    (986)

    69

    Other assets and liabilities, net

    (64)

    (441)

    Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations

    1,878

    3,468

    Cash provided by (used for) operating activities - discontinued operations

    4

    (11)

    Cash provided by operating activities

    1,882

    3,457

    Investing Activities



    Capital expenditures

    (1,001)

    (772)

    Investment in gas field developments

    (124)

    (80)

    Purchases of previously leased assets

    (3)

    (3)

    Proceeds from sales of property, businesses and consolidated companies, net of cash divested

    59

    5

    Acquisitions of property and businesses, net of cash acquired

    (54)

    Investments in and loans to nonconsolidated affiliates

    (2)

    (33)

    Distributions and loan repayments from nonconsolidated affiliates

    1

    10

    Proceeds from sales of ownership interests in nonconsolidated affiliates

    63

    11

    Purchases of investments

    (821)

    (278)

    Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments

    1,083

    418

    Other investing activities, net

    (35)

    (41)

    Cash used for investing activities

    (834)

    (763)

    Financing Activities



    Changes in short-term notes payable

    (255)

    180

    Payments on short-term debt greater than three months

    (14)

    Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

    55

    49

    Payments on long-term debt

    (320)

    (927)

    Purchases of treasury stock

    (375)

    (1,400)

    Proceeds from issuance of stock

    55

    97

    Transaction financing, debt issuance and other costs

    (1)

    (7)

    Employee taxes paid for share-based payment arrangements

    (41)

    (34)

    Distributions to noncontrolling interests

    (36)

    (22)

    Dividends paid to stockholders

    (989)

    (1,018)

    Cash used for financing activities

    (1,907)

    (3,096)

    Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

    (98)

    (162)

    Summary



    Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

    (957)

    (564)

    Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

    3,940

    3,033

    Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

    $       2,983

    $       2,469

    Less: Restricted cash and cash equivalents, included in "Other current assets"

    59

    102

    Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

    $       2,924

    $       2,367

     

    Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries

    Net Sales by Segment and Geographic Region


    Net Sales by Segment

    Three Months Ended

    Six Months Ended

    In millions (Unaudited)

    Jun 30,
    2023

    Jun 30,
    2022

    Jun 30,
    2023

    Jun 30,
    2022

    Packaging & Specialty Plastics

    $     5,940

    $     8,233

    $   12,054

    $   15,860

    Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure

    3,177

    4,370

    6,555

    8,894

    Performance Materials & Coatings

    2,197

    3,003

    4,473

    6,052

    Corporate

    106

    58

    189

    122

    Total

    $   11,420

    $   15,664

    $   23,271

    $   30,928

    U.S. & Canada

    $     4,249

    $     5,707

    $     8,699

    $   11,244

    EMEAI 1

    3,774

    5,677

    7,827

    11,189

    Asia Pacific

    2,058

    2,673

    4,105

    5,426

    Latin America

    1,339

    1,607

    2,640

    3,069

    Total

    $   11,420

    $   15,664

    $   23,271

    $   30,928

     

    Net Sales Variance by Segment and Geographic Region

    Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2023

    Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2023


    Local
    Price &
    Product
    Mix

    Currency

    Volume

    Total

    Local
    Price &
    Product
    Mix

    Currency

    Volume

    Total


    Percent change from prior year


    Packaging & Specialty Plastics

    (21) %

    — %

    (7) %

    (28) %

    (16) %

    (1) %

    (7) %

    (24) %


    Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure

    (15)

    (1)

    (11)

    (27)

    (11)

    (1)

    (14)

    (26)


    Performance Materials & Coatings

    (16)

    (1)

    (10)

    (27)

    (14)

    (2)

    (10)

    (26)


    Total

    (18) %

    (1) %

    (8) %

    (27) %

    (14) %

    (1) %

    (10) %

    (25) %


    Total, excluding the Hydrocarbons & Energy business

    (17) %

    — %

    (7) %

    (24) %

    (13) %

    (1) %

    (9) %

    (23) %


    U.S. & Canada

    (17) %

    — %

    (8) %

    (25) %

    (14) %

    — %

    (9) %

    (23) %


    EMEAI 1

    (19)

    (1)

    (14)

    (34)

    (14)

    (2)

    (14)

    (30)


    Asia Pacific

    (17)

    (2)

    (4)

    (23)

    (14)

    (2)

    (8)

    (24)


    Latin America

    (20)

    3

    (17)

    (15)

    1

    (14)


    Total

    (18) %

    (1) %

    (8) %

    (27) %

    (14) %

    (1) %

    (10) %

    (25) %


     

    Net Sales Variance by Segment and Geographic Region

    Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2023


    Local
    Price &
    Product
    Mix

    Currency

    Volume

    Total


    Percent change from prior quarter


    Packaging & Specialty Plastics

    (3) %

    — %

    — %

    (3) %


    Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure

    (7)

    1

    (6)


    Performance Materials & Coatings

    (4)

    1

    (3)


    Total

    (5) %

    — %

    1 %

    (4) %


    Total, excluding the Hydrocarbons & Energy business

    (4) %

    — %

    2 %

    (2) %


    U.S. & Canada

    (4) %

    — %

    (1) %

    (5) %


    EMEAI 1

    (6)

    (1)

    (7)


    Asia Pacific

    (4)

    5

    1


    Latin America

    (2)

    5

    3


    Total

    (5) %

    — %

    1 %

    (4) %


  • Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

    •  

    Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries

    Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures


    Operating EBIT by Segment


    Three Months Ended

    Six Months Ended

    In millions (Unaudited)


    Jun 30,
    2023

    Jun 30,
    2022

    Jun 30,
    2023

    Jun 30,
    2022

    Packaging & Specialty Plastics


    $       918

    $     1,436

    $     1,560

    $     2,670

    Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure


    (35)

    426

    88

    1,087

    Performance Materials & Coatings


    66

    561

    101

    1,156

    Corporate


    (64)

    (48)

    (156)

    (119)

    Total


    $       885

    $     2,375

    $     1,593

    $     4,794







    Depreciation and Amortization by Segment


    Three Months Ended

    Six Months Ended

    In millions (Unaudited)


    Jun 30,
    2023

    Jun 30,
    2022

    Jun 30,
    2023

    Jun 30,
    2022

    Packaging & Specialty Plastics


    $       320

    $       344

    $       640

    $       739

    Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure


    129

    136

    257

    286

    Performance Materials & Coatings


    194

    197

    390

    397

    Corporate


    6

    7

    10

    14

    Total


    $       649

    $       684

    $     1,297

    $     1,436







    Operating EBITDA by Segment


    Three Months Ended

    Six Months Ended

    In millions (Unaudited)


    Jun 30,
    2023

    Jun 30,
    2022

    Jun 30,
    2023

    Jun 30,
    2022

    Packaging & Specialty Plastics


    $     1,238

    $     1,780

    $     2,200

    $     3,409

    Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure


    94

    562

    345

    1,373

    Performance Materials & Coatings


    260

    758

    491

    1,553

    Corporate


    (58)

    (41)

    (146)

    (105)

    Total


    $     1,534

    $     3,059

    $     2,890

    $     6,230







    Equity in Earnings (Losses) of Nonconsolidated Affiliates by Segment


    Three Months Ended

    Six Months Ended

    In millions (Unaudited)


    Jun 30,
    2023

    Jun 30,
    2022

    Jun 30,
    2023

    Jun 30,
    2022

    Packaging & Specialty Plastics


    $         19

    $       138

    $         40

    $       248

    Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure


    (83)

    57

    (156)

    119

    Performance Materials & Coatings


    6

    2

    9

    5

    Corporate


    1

    (2)

    2

    (3)

    Total


    $        (57)

    $       195

    $      (105)

    $       369







    Reconciliation of "Net income (loss)" to "Operating EBIT"

    Three Months Ended

    Six Months Ended

    In millions (Unaudited)

    Mar 31,
    2023

    Jun 30,
    2023

    Jun 30,
    2022

    Jun 30,
    2023

    Jun 30,
    2022

    Net income (loss)

    $        (73)

    $       501

    $     1,681

    $       428

    $     3,233

    + Provision (credit) for income taxes

    (47)

    210

    488

    163

    991

    Income (loss) before income taxes

    $      (120)

    $       711

    $     2,169

    $       591

    $     4,224

    -  Interest income

    76

    66

    36

    142

    64

    + Interest expense and amortization of debt discount

    185

    172

    165

    357

    332

    -  Significant items

    (719)

    (68)

    (77)

    (787)

    (302)

    Operating EBIT (non-GAAP)

    $       708

    $       885

    $     2,375

    $     1,593

    $     4,794

     

    Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries

    Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures


    Significant Items Impacting Results for the Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2023

    In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)

    Pretax 1

    Net
    Income 2

    EPS 3

    Income Statement Classification

    Reported results

    $      711

    $      485

    $     0.68


    Less: Significant items





    Restructuring, implementation and
      efficiency costs, and asset related
      charges - net 4

    (55)

    (42)

    (0.06)

    Cost of sales ($35 million);

    R&D ($1 million); SG&A ($11 million);
    Restructuring and asset related
    charges - net ($8 million)

    Indemnification and other transaction
      related costs 5

    (13)

    (10)

    (0.01)

    Sundry income (expense) - net

    Total significant items

    $       (68)

    $       (52)

    $    (0.07)


    Operating results (non-GAAP)

    $      779

    $      537

    $     0.75



    Significant Items Impacting Results for the Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2022

    In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)

    Pretax 1

    Net
    Income 2

    EPS 3

    Income Statement Classification

    Reported results

    $   2,169

    $   1,661

    $     2.26


    Less: Significant items





    Digitalization program costs

    (51)

    (40)

    (0.05)

    Cost of sales ($44 million);

    R&D ($1 million); SG&A ($6 million)

    Restructuring, implementation costs and
      asset related charges - net 6

    (10)

    (8)

    (0.01)

    Cost of sales ($8 million);

    R&D ($2 million)

    Loss on early extinguishment of debt

    (8)

    (6)

    (0.01)

    Sundry income (expense) - net

    Indemnification and other transaction
      related costs 5

    (8)

    (8)

    (0.01)

    Sundry income (expense) - net

    Income tax related items

    25

    0.03

    Provision for income taxes

      Total significant items

    $       (77)

    $       (37)

    $    (0.05)


    Operating results (non-GAAP)

    $   2,246

    $   1,698

    $     2.31


  • "Income before income taxes." 
  • "Net income available for Dow Inc. common stockholders." The income tax effect on significant items was calculated based upon the enacted tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment.
  • "Earnings per common share - diluted," which includes the impact of participating securities in accordance with the two-class method.
  • Restructuring charges and implementation and efficiency costs associated with the Company's 2023 Restructuring Program.
  • Primarily related to charges associated with agreements entered into with DuPont and Corteva as part of the separation and distribution which, among other matters, provides for cross-indemnities and allocations of obligations and liabilities for periods prior to, at and after the completion of the separation.
  • Restructuring charges, asset related charges and costs associated with implementing the Company's 2020 Restructuring Program.

    •  

    Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries

    Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures


    Significant Items Impacting Results for the Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2023

    In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)

    Pretax 1

    Net
    Income 2

    EPS 3

    Income Statement Classification

    Reported results

    $      591

    $      392

    $     0.54


    Less: Significant items





    Restructuring, implementation and
      efficiency costs, and asset related
      charges - net 4

    (606)

    (478)

    (0.67)

    Cost of sales ($63 million);

    R&D ($2 million); SG&A ($22 million);
    Restructuring and asset related
    charges - net ($549 million), offset by
    Sundry income (expense) - net
    ($30 million)

    Litigation related charges, awards and
      adjustments 5

    (177)

    (138)

    (0.19)

    Cost of sales

    Indemnification and other transaction
      related costs 6

    (4)

    (1)

    Sundry income (expense) - net

    Income tax related items 7

    57

    0.08

    Provision for income taxes

    Total significant items

    $    (787)

    $    (560)

    $   (0.78)


    Operating results (non-GAAP)

    $   1,378

    $      952

    $     1.32



    Significant Items Impacting Results for the Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2022

    In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)

    Pretax 1

    Net
    Income 2

    EPS 3

    Income Statement Classification

    Reported results

    $   4,224

    $   3,230

    $     4.37


    Less: Significant items





    Digitalization program costs

    (92)

    (72)

    (0.09)

    Cost of sales ($82 million);
      R&D ($2 million); SG&A ($8 million)

    Restructuring, implementation costs and
      asset related charges - net 8

    (20)

    (16)

    (0.02)

    Cost of sales ($15 million);
      R&D ($4 million); SG&A ($1 million)

    Russia / Ukraine conflict charges 9

    (186)

    (142)

    (0.19)

    Restructuring and asset related 
      charges - net

    Loss on early extinguishment of debt

    (8)

    (6)

    (0.01)

    Sundry income (expense) - net

    Indemnification and other transaction
      related costs 6

    4

    4

    Sundry income (expense) - net

    Income tax related items

    25

    0.03

    Provision for income taxes

      Total significant items

    $    (302)

    $    (207)

    $   (0.28)


    Operating results (non-GAAP)

    $   4,526

    $   3,437

    $     4.65


     

  • "Income before income taxes"
  • "Net income available for Dow Inc. common stockholders." The income tax effect on significant items was calculated based upon the enacted tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment.
  • "Earnings per common share - diluted," which includes the impact of participating securities in accordance with the two-class method.
  • Restructuring charges and implementation and efficiency costs associated with the Company's 2023 Restructuring Program. Also includes certain gains and losses associated with previously impaired equity investments.
  • Includes a loss associated with legacy agricultural products groundwater contamination matters.
  • Primarily related to charges associated with agreements entered into with DuPont and Corteva as part of the separation and distribution which, among other matters, provides for cross-indemnities and allocations of obligations and liabilities for periods prior to, at and after the completion of the separation.
  • Related to deferred tax assets in a foreign jurisdiction partially offset by a remeasurement of uncertain tax positions.
  • Restructuring charges, asset related charges and costs associated with implementing the Company's 2020 Restructuring Program.
  • Asset related charges including inventory write-downs, bad debt reserves and impairments of other assets related to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

    •  

    Significant Items Impacting Results for the Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2023

    In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)

    Pretax 1

    Net
    Income 2

    EPS 3

    Income Statement Classification

    Reported results

    $    (120)

    $      (93)

    $   (0.13)


    Less: Significant items





    Restructuring, implementation and
      efficiency costs, and asset related
      charges - net 4

    (551)

    (436)

    (0.61)

    Cost of sales ($28 million);

    R&D ($1 million); SG&A ($11 million);
    Restructuring and asset related
    charges - net ($541 million), offset by
    Sundry income (expense) - net
    ($30 million)

    Litigation related charges, awards and
      adjustments 5

    (177)

    (138)

    (0.19)

    Cost of sales

    Indemnification and other transaction
      related costs 6

    9

    9

    0.01

    Sundry income (expense) - net

    Income tax related items 7

    57

    0.08

    Provision (credit) for income taxes

      Total significant items

    $    (719)

    $    (508)

    $   (0.71)


    Operating results (non-GAAP)

    $      599

    $      415

    $     0.58


  • "Income (loss) before income taxes." 
  • "Net income (loss) available for Dow Inc. common stockholders." The income tax effect on significant items was calculated based upon the enacted tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment.
  • "Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted," which includes the impact of participating securities in accordance with the two-class method.
  • Restructuring charges and implementation and efficiency costs associated with the Company's 2023 Restructuring Program. Also includes certain gains and losses associated with previously impaired equity investments.
  • Includes a loss associated with legacy agricultural products groundwater contamination matters.
  • Primarily related to charges associated with agreements entered into with DuPont and Corteva as part of the separation and distribution which, among other matters, provides for cross-indemnities and allocations of obligations and liabilities for periods prior to, at and after the completion of the separation.
  • Related to deferred tax assets in a foreign jurisdiction partially offset by a remeasurement of uncertain tax positions.

    •  

    Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

    Three Months Ended

    Six Months Ended

    In millions (Unaudited)

    Jun 30,
    2023

    Jun 30,
    2022

    Jun 30,
    2023

    Jun 30,
    2022

    Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations (GAAP)

    $     1,347

    $     1,856

    $     1,878

    $     3,468

    Capital expenditures

    (561)

    (457)

    (1,001)

    (772)

    Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)

    $       786

    $     1,399

    $       877

    $     2,696


    Reconciliation of Cash Flow Conversion

    Three Months Ended

    In millions (Unaudited)

    Sep 30,
    2022

    Dec 31,
    2022

    Mar 31,
    2023

    Jun 30,
    2023

    Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations (GAAP)

    $  1,940

    $  2,078

    $    531

    $  1,347

    Operating EBITDA (non-GAAP)

    $  1,863

    $  1,255

    $  1,356

    $  1,534

    Cash Flow Conversion (Operating EBITDA to cash flow from
      operations) (non-GAAP)

    104.1 %

    165.6 %

    39.2 %

    87.8 %

    Cash Flow Conversion - trailing twelve months (non-GAAP)


    98.1 %

     

     

    For further information, please contact:


    Investors:

    Pankaj Gupta

    pgupta@dow.com

    +1 989-638-5265

    Media:

    Kyle Bandlow

    kbandlow@dow.com

    +1 989-638-2417

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/DowNewsroom 
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dow/ 
    LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/dow-chemical 
    Instagram: http://instagram.com/dow_official 

     

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dow-reports-second-quarter-2023-results-301884931.html

    SOURCE The Dow Chemical Company

    Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
    Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
    Jetzt informieren!

    Nachrichten zu Dow Incmehr Nachrichten

    Analysen zu Dow Incmehr Analysen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
    Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien in diesem Artikel

    Dow Inc 48,31 -0,35% Dow Inc

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Fed-Zinsentscheid naht: ATX & DAX schwächer -- Asiatische Börsen schließlich im Minus
    Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren leichter. Asiens Börsen tendierten zur Wochenmitte nach unten.

    Nachrichten

    pagehit
    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen