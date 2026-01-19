19.01.2026 22:37:48

Dowlais Updates Outlook, Sees FY2025 Trading Ahead Of Guidance

(RTTNews) - Dowlais Group plc, (DWL.L) an engineering group serving the automotive sector, announced on Monday, trading and cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, were stronger than previously guided.

Adjusted revenue is expected to be around GBP 5 billion, reflecting year-on-year growth of 3.1 percent at constant currency, supported by both the Automotive and Powder Metallurgy segments. Foreign exchange headwinds of about GBP 90 million are expected to limit reported growth to roughly 1.3 percent.

Adjusted operating profit is expected to be at least GBP 370 million, up 14 percent from the prior year, with an adjusted operating margin of no less than 7.4 percent.

DWL.L closed Monday's trading at GBP 93.00 down $1.35 or 1.43 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Trump mit Zolldrohungen im Grönland-Konflikt: ATX schlussendlich tiefrot -- DAX letztlich knapp unter 25.000 Punkte -- Feiertag an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt wiesen am Montag rote Vorzeichen aus. An der Wall Street findet feiertagsbedingt kein Montagshandel statt. Zum Wochenstart ging es an den Märkten in Fernost größtenteils abwärts.
