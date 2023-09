Down 10.3%, Is Abbott Laboratories Stock a Buy on the Dip?

If you're trying to build a passive income stream to eventually fuel your dream retirement, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is a stock you probably want to know more about. This legendary dividend payer has raised its payouts by 264% over the last 10 years, and it has a little something for everyone.In addition to its recent rapid dividend growth, cautious long-term investors love the stock because they know Abbott has raised its dividend payout for 50 consecutive years.Growth-conscious investors appreciate Abbott's commitment to innovation, which has helped make it one of the world's leading providers of next-generation medical devices and diagnostics. However, sales of its COVID-19 diagnostic tests have fallen sharply, and they don't seem likely to recover.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel