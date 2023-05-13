|
Down 10%, Time to Buy Airbnb Stock?
According to founder Brian Chesky, the Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) story has only just begun. The online travel and shelter hosting platform is planning major product, marketing, and geographical expansions in the coming years, which he hopes will boost revenue growth for years to come. In its first-quarter earnings announcement, Chesky went into greater detail on how the company plans to grow and updated investors on its financial performance through the first three months of 2023.Wall Street was not pleased with the report. Shares of Airbnb are down over 10% the day following the announcement, likely because of weak guidance for this upcoming quarter. But as an investor focused on more than the next few months, short-term price drops can allow you to buy a piece of a company you like at a discounted price.Let's see if now is a good time for investors to take a swing and buy some shares of Airbnb. Continue reading
