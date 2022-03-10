|
Down 10% From Its Highs, Is It Safe to Invest in the Dow Jones Today?
It's official. As of Tuesday's close the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) was down 10% from its early January peak, qualifying the pullback as a full-blown correction.The move is, of course, prompting the usual questions. There's only one overarching question, though. That is, is the sell-off over, or is there more downside left to dish out? More to the point, investors want to know if they'll regret stepping in at this point of the dip.While the question is simple, the answer is not. Indeed, the only good answer to the question begins with another question. That question is: What's your timeframe? If you pin that down first, the second part of the answer is much easier to figure out.Continue reading
