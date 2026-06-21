Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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21.06.2026 19:19:00
Down 10% From Its Peak, Is Amazon Stock the Ultimate Summer Buying Opportunity?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock has turned into a bit of a bust so far in 2026. The stock is up only around 7% year to date, trailing the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC). However, that wasn't true a few weeks ago, when Amazon reached new all-time highs. Now, it's about down 10% from that peak. Is this the ultimate buying opportunity for Amazon stock, or should interested investors remain patient?Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Ultimate Holdings Group Inc Registered Shs
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26.02.26
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