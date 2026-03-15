Nike Aktie
WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031
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15.03.2026 12:19:00
Down 11% in 2026: Is Nike Finally a Buy?
The iconic Nike (NYSE: NKE) has faced significant challenges over the past five years. The stock is down 11% so far in 2026, but overall has declined more than 50% since 2021. The brand is attempting a turnaround and return to athletic apparel glory, but it won't be easy or quick. The question for investors is: Should you buy Nike now? Let's explore the likelihood of the legendary athletic shoemaker's financial rebound. In the past five years, the S&P 500 has returned approximately 73%. Conversely, Nike, along with its largest competitors Adidas and Under Armour, struggled mightily. Adidas' stock in this same time frame has declined 51%, and Under Armour is down a staggering 65% as of March 10. This decline across major athletic apparel brands speaks more to the struggles of the entire sector as it contends with inflation, tariffs, and greater supply chain disruptions. The industry has also struggled to innovate and compete with niche brands that target specific sports and specializations. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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